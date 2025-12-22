Fasoo Enhances AI-R DLP to Strengthen Data Detection, Control, and Auditability for Secure GenAI Usage

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, today announced the release of an enhanced version of AI-R DLP, its sensitive data protection solution designed to enable secure and compliant adoption of AI-as-a-service platforms.

The latest update delivers more accurate identification, flexible policy control, and audit visibility for data exchanged with generative AI services such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, enabling organizations to adopt AI without compromising security or operational efficiency.

"As GenAI adoption accelerates across industries, organizations face growing risks that personal data, confidential business information, and proprietary knowledge may be unintentionally exposed through AI prompts and file uploads," said Ron Arden, EVP, CTO & COO of Fasoo. "AI-R DLP addresses this challenge by enabling controlled use of GenAI while continuously inspecting, monitoring, and governing all data flows into AI services in real time."

With the latest update, AI-R DLP applies context-aware detection on data interactions with generative AI, including both text prompts and file uploads. Beyond personally identifiable information (PII), the solution can identify a wide range of sensitive enterprise data, including trade secrets, technical documents, and confidential operational content. The solution supports multiple generative AI environments, including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, with plans to expand coverage to additional platforms.

AI-R DLP uses natural language and LLM-based analysis to accurately identify sensitive data, allowing organizations to apply AI security policies tailored to their business environment. It also provides full audit visibility into AI interactions, enabling organizations to govern AI usage and respond to risks before they escalate.

Building on these capabilities, Fasoo enables organizations to govern generative AI usage with accurate identification, flexible policy control, and audit visibility. The company continues to expand its AI security portfolio to support secure and efficient AI adoption across evolving enterprise environments.

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.



