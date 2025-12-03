Spotlite Launches 3D Digital Twin Technology for Models, Revolutionizing Model Booking in the Fashion Industry

Spotlite's 3D View feature

Revolutionary feature powered by VFX studio EMX creates authentic 360-degree model profiles, eliminating the gap between portfolio photos and reality

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Spotlite, the transparent model booking platform connecting freelance models with brands, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking 3D View feature, enabling brands to experience models' true presence through authentic 360-degree digital profiles without in-person meetings.

The new feature addresses a critical pain point in the fashion industry where portfolio photos often fail to capture models' true physical attributes, mood, and presence – leading to costly mismatches and wasted resources. By partnering with EMX, the visual effects studio behind the acclaimed K-drama "Moving," Spotlite has created unedited, real-scan-based 3D profiles that showcase models exactly as they appear in person.

"After countless shoots, we've all heard the same feedback: 'The model looks different from their photos' or 'Their presence is different than expected,'" said Hannah Choi, CEO of Spotlite. "This technology solves that fundamental problem. Brands can now get a real sense of a model's actual presence, proportions, and vibe before booking – just as if they'd met in person."

Key Features of Spotlite's 3D View Technology:

● 360-Degree Authentic Profiles: Complete front, side, and back views capturing true body proportions, mood, and physical presence without heavy editing

● Time and Cost Efficiency: Eliminates the need for preliminary in-person castings, particularly valuable for lookbook shoots, UGC campaigns, and social media content creation

● Unfiltered Reality: Powered by EMX's advanced scanning technology, profiles show models as they truly are – no heavy makeup, no retouching

The launch comes as the fashion industry increasingly demands authenticity and efficiency in model booking.

Traditional portfolio photos, often heavily edited or shot in specific conditions, can create unrealistic expectations that lead to disappointing outcomes and wasted resources.

"We've seen brands spend significant time and money on preliminary meetings just to confirm if a model matches their campaign vision," Hannah explained.

"Now they can make confident booking decisions remotely, while models can showcase their authentic selves to clients worldwide without geographic constraints." Jiwon Yun (CTO (VP) of EMX) commented.

Transforming the Booking Experience:

For freelance models, the technology offers an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their authentic selves without repeated in-person castings. Once scanned, their 3D profile becomes a powerful tool for securing bookings based on their real appearance rather than edited photos.

For brands, the feature provides certainty in model selection.

Companies can determine whether a model's actual physique, proportions, and presence align with campaign concepts before booking, reducing costly mismatches and reshoots.

"This is particularly game-changing for lookbook shoots and campaigns where the model's natural vibe and authentic presence are crucial," said Hannah. "Brands tell us they want to see 'the real person, not the portfolio version' – and that's exactly what we're delivering."

Future Vision: Democratizing Access:

Currently available to select models on the Spotlite platform, the company plans to expand access through a pre-registration system. Future developments include enabling models to create their own 3D profiles using smartphone technology, making this transparency tool accessible to freelance models everywhere.

"We're removing the uncertainty from remote model booking," said Hannah. "In an industry where a single mismatch can derail an entire campaign, having this level of transparency benefits everyone – models get booked for who they truly are, and brands get exactly what they expect."

About Spotlite:

Spotlite is a transparent model booking platform that connects freelance models directly with brands, eliminating traditional agency barriers and fees. Since launching in 2023, Spotlite has pioneered innovative solutions for efficient, transparent model booking, making professional model hiring accessible to brands of all sizes while empowering freelance models to control their careers.

For more information about Spotlite's 3D View feature or to request early access, visit spotlite.global.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.