Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,082 in the last 365 days.

Chairman Capito Supports Confirmation of Douglas Weaver to the NRC

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, applauded the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Douglas Weaver to be a Member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Mr. Weaver’s confirmation to the NRC returns the Commission to its full complement of five members.

 

“With almost 40 years of experience in the nuclear industry, beginning in the Nuclear Navy, then at the NRC and finally in private industry, Mr. Weaver is well-prepared to support the NRC’s important work as a Commissioner. He fully understands the complexities of the challenges that the Commission is currently facing and is aware of the various avenues available to address those challenges. I look forward to seeing his leadership at the NRC and am encouraged to see the Commission return to its full complement,” Chairman Capito said.

 

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chairman Capito Supports Confirmation of Douglas Weaver to the NRC

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.