Chairman Capito Supports Confirmation of Douglas Weaver to the NRC
“With almost 40 years of experience in the nuclear industry, beginning in the Nuclear Navy, then at the NRC and finally in private industry, Mr. Weaver is well-prepared to support the NRC’s important work as a Commissioner. He fully understands the complexities of the challenges that the Commission is currently facing and is aware of the various avenues available to address those challenges. I look forward to seeing his leadership at the NRC and am encouraged to see the Commission return to its full complement,” Chairman Capito said.
