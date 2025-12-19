Chairman Capito Applauds Confirmation of EPA, TVA Nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, applauded the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of six nominees who were favorably reported in the EPW Committee earlier this year. The nominees include:

Jeffrey Hall to be an Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

to be an Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Douglas Troutman to be Assistant Administrator for Toxic Substances of the Environmental Protection Agency

to be Assistant Administrator for Toxic Substances of the Environmental Protection Agency Mitch Graves to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)

to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Jeff Hagood to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority

to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority Randall Jones to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority

to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority Arthur Graham to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority

Quote on Jeffrey Hall: “Jeffrey Hall’s professional experience gives him the expertise he needs to effectively lead the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. Throughout his career as a litigator, prosecutor and legal advisor, Mr. Hall has demonstrated his ability to carry out the EPA’s statutory authority, promote regulatory compliance and enforce environmental regulations. I look forward to seeing Mr. Hall take the helm at OECA.”

Quote on Douglas Troutman: “Douglas Troutman brings eighteen years of progressively more senior leadership at the American Cleaning Institute, having concurrently led both their legal and government affairs teams for more than a decade, also serving as the Interim Co-CEO during the final nine months of his tenure. I am confident that Mr. Troutman’s legal and regulatory experience has prepared him to serve as Assistant Administrator for the EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. I am thrilled to see his confirmation and look forward to his leadership.”

Quote on TVA Nominees: “I am pleased that the Senate has confirmed four well-qualified nominees to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors. All four nominees have strong professional backgrounds and are prepared to step into their new roles. Their confirmation will restore a quorum to the Board and will provide the policy leadership necessary to offer affordable and reliability electricity in the region TVA serves.” Chairman Capito said.

