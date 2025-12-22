Whitehouse, Van Hollen, Markey, Dingell Statement on D.C. Circuit’s Decision to Rehear Case on Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund Grants

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) welcomed the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to reinstate a prior administrative stay blocking the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from clawing back legally obligated funds from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) as the full active bench of the D.C. Circuit prepares to rehear the case early next year. In September, the lawmakers were joined by over three dozen additional members of Congress in filing an amicus brief at the D.C. Circuit, urging it to take this action.

“We created the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to spur investment in innovative clean energy solutions that create jobs, lower Americans’ energy costs, boost our economy, and reduce harmful emissions. The EPA stood up this program according to the letter of the law, awarding and disbursing funds after a rigorous and transparent process. As we have said since the day that the Trump Administration launched its politically motivated attacks on the GGRF, its brazen attempt to seize these legally awarded federal funds from private bank accounts is both unfounded and unlawful. As the full D.C. Circuit prepares to rehear the case, we will continue fighting to protect these essential investments to support good-paying jobs, reduce Americans’ energy bills, and strengthen our energy independence.”