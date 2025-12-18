Loop Neighborhood Markets Launches LoopMedia Connect, a New Retail Media Network

LoopMedia Connect is a new Retail Media Network designed to help brands and vendor partners engage customers at the exact moment purchase decisions are made, across Loop’s digital and in-store ecosystem.

The new platform helps brands engage customers across digital, in-store, and fuel-pump touchpoints at the moment purchase decisions are made

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loop Neighborhood Markets today announced the official launch of LoopMedia Connect, its new Retail Media Network designed to help brands and vendor partners engage customers at the exact moment purchase decisions are made, across Loop’s digital and in-store ecosystem.LoopMedia Connect enables brands to reach customers through a fully integrated platform that includes Loop’s website, loyalty app, video screens at fuel pumps, in-store digital screens, in-store radio, social media channels, and TV screens throughout stores, creating consistent, relevant messaging at every stage of the customer journey.This is not traditional advertising. LoopMedia Connect delivers smarter, more contextual brand engagement that enhances the in-store experience while driving measurable results for partners.“LoopMedia Connect is about meaningful connection, not just impressions,” said Pervez Pir, President of Retail at Loop Neighborhood Markets. “By leveraging our website, loyalty app, fuel pump video screens, in-store media, and social channels, we’re giving our partners the ability to reach customers when it truly matters, while making the experience more relevant and valuable for shoppers.”As Loop Neighborhood looks ahead to 2026, the company is doubling down on strategic investments that prioritize customers, partner relationships, and innovative platforms that fuel growth. LoopMedia Connect represents a significant step forward in Loop’s evolution as a modern convenience retailer and media partner.The platform allows brands and vendors to activate campaigns seamlessly across multiple touchpoints, turning everyday store visits into high-impact engagement moments.“Retail media is rapidly becoming one of the most powerful tools in commerce,” Pir added. “LoopMedia Connect positions us at the intersection of convenience, data, and customer attention and this is just the beginning.”Brands and vendor partners interested in leveraging LoopMedia Connect are encouraged to connect with the Loop team.Contact Hello@loopneighborhood.com for more information.About Loop NeighborhoodLoop Neighborhood Markets is a modern convenience retail brand with locations across Northern California and Southern California. Known for its community-first approach and innovative in-store experiences, Loop continues to redefine convenience by combining quality food, customer engagement, and forward-thinking retail solutions.Based in Northern California, Loop redefines the convenience store experience by offering exceptional items, quality customer service, and an overall pleasant experience. As a neighborhood convenience store, Loop understands the unique needs and preferences of the communities it serves. The stores are thoughtfully designed and strategically located to offer maximum accessibility and convenience for busy professionals, families, and individuals on the go. Loop's convenient operating hours ensure that customers can rely on them for their everyday needs, no matter the time of day.Loop also understands the importance of fresh and delicious food options, even in a convenience store setting. With a focus on providing quick and satisfying food, Loop offers a range of freshly made sandwiches, salads, wraps, and other grab-and-go items. These options cater to customers seeking convenient, yet wholesome and tasty meals, ensuring that they don't have to compromise on quality or nutrition during their busy days.There is so much more to Loop than just gas and a bag of chips! Learn more at www.loopneighborhood.com today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.