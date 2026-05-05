Williams Rebuild Brings Wildfire Recovery Advocacy to Washington, D.C.

President Dan Faina joins regional delegation urging federal action to accelerate rebuilding for fire-impacted communities

President Dan Faina joins regional delegation urging federal action to accelerate rebuilding for fire-impacted communities

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As wildfire recovery continues across California, Williams Rebuild is helping bring the realities facing homeowners directly to Washington, D.C.Dan Faina, President of Williams Rebuild, recently traveled to the nation’s capital last week as part of a delegation that included the Building Industry Association of Southern California and national and local leadership. The group advocated for urgent federal action to address Southern California’s historic housing shortage, including the need to accelerate rebuilding efforts in fire-ravaged communities across Los Angeles County.Over the course of two days, the delegation met with officials on Capitol Hill and at the White House, as well as leadership from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and members of Congress, to advance solutions aimed at streamlining recovery, reducing regulatory delays, and expanding access to resources for rebuilding communities.As the only large-scale homebuilder in the delegation, Faina brought a ground-level perspective shaped by direct work with families navigating the rebuild process. His focus was clear: unlocking and expediting federal funding to help families rebuild more quickly, reduce delays, lower costs, and create a more coordinated path from loss to recovery.“Families are ready to rebuild, but the system isn’t designed to move at the speed they need,” said Faina. “This is about creating a clearer, faster path forward.”Faina’s advocacy centered on advancing a more coordinated, start-to-finish approach to rebuilding, including accelerating access to federal funding, supporting partnerships with experienced builders who can operate efficiently at scale, and leveraging pre-approved plans and streamlined processes to reduce delays.That approach is already underway. Williams Rebuild is currently supporting more than 30 families rebuilding in Altadena and Pasadena. The firm is also collaborating with the Foothill Catalog on pre-designed home plans and the Tonia Lot Initiative, an effort to create model homes that serve as shared community resources and help streamline the regional rebuild process.“We also need to think differently about how rebuilding happens,” Faina added. “Working with vetted builders who can provide a coordinated, start-to-finish approach from resource evaluation and applications through permitting and construction creates efficiencies that save time and reduce costs. When paired with pre-approved plans that reflect the character of the community, this approach allows us to build at scale and pass those savings directly back to families.”In parallel, Williams Rebuild is helping shape a broader proposal for a national fire resiliency upgrade program, modeled after earthquake retrofit and PACE-style financing, which would incentivize homeowners to rebuild with stronger, more fire-resistant standards.The conversations in Washington have already generated early interest, including potential engagement from federal housing leadership, with follow-up efforts underway to connect decision-makers directly to impacted communities in California.“Rebuilding after wildfire is not just a local issue, it’s a national one,” Faina added. “We have an opportunity to rethink how recovery works and create a model that is faster, more efficient, and more resilient for the future.”ABOUT WILLIAMS REBUILDWilliams Rebuild is a Southern California homebuilding company dedicated to helping families recover after wildfire loss. Backed by nearly 30 years of experience through Williams & Watt Builders, the team provides an all-in-one, family-centered rebuilding approach, guiding homeowners from planning and permitting through construction and return home. With deep regional roots and boots-on-the-ground presence, Williams Rebuild is committed to restoring not just homes, but the communities that surround them.

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