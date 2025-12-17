Governor Abbott Activates Additional State Wildfire Response Resources Ahead Of Increased Fire Danger

TEXAS, December 17 - December 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott announced today that he activated additional state wildfire response resources in anticipation of increased fire danger expected across the western and northwestern parts of the state through the weekend.

"As Texas closely monitors potential wildfire threats, our state is ready to deploy all necessary resources to at risk communities," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate additional response resources across West and Northwest Texas in areas of potential wildfire risk. I strongly urge Texans to create an emergency plan, limit any activities that can cause a spark, and heed the guidance of state and local officials. Together, we can prevent elevating the risk of these wildfires and protect our homes, businesses, and each other."

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, increased wildfire potential exists across North and West Texas including Texoma and the Panhandle before expanding West to the South Plains, Permian Basin, and Big Country. Dry, dormant vegetation and breezy conditions may contribute to elevated fire weather conditions in these areas.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the following state wildfire response resources remain available to support local wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): State, local, and out-of-state firefighters and support personnel; heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; and more than 15 federally contracted firefighting aircraft including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, super scoopers for water drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, an aerial supervision module for aerial guidance

State, local, and out-of-state firefighters and support personnel; heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; and more than 15 federally contracted firefighting aircraft including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, super scoopers for water drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, an aerial supervision module for aerial guidance Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire and Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texans can access wildfire tips and safety information at tfsweb.tamu.edu and TexasReady.gov. Texans can find all-hazards disaster preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help protect Texans from the effects of wildfires, including: