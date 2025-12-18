LAX Introduces Card-Based Crypto Payment Access to Bridge On-Chain Assets With Real-World Use

LAX continues expanding real-world utility for decentralized payments.

The new feature expands everyday usability of digital assets through seamless card-linked payments

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAX , the decentralized payments platform behind lax.money, has introduced card-based crypto payment access designed to connect on-chain assets with real-world spending. The new capability allows users to utilize supported digital assets for everyday transactions through a familiar card-based payment experience, reducing friction between blockchain technology and traditional commerce.This development positions LAX as a practical payments layer focused on usability rather than complexity. By enabling card-linked access, users can transact without navigating multiple conversion steps, while still benefiting from the transparency and efficiency of on-chain settlement. The feature is intended to support both individual users and businesses seeking flexible crypto payment options without sacrificing speed or convenience.According to the LAX team, the rollout reflects a broader push toward making decentralized finance accessible beyond crypto-native environments. The platform continues to focus on simplifying how digital assets are used, emphasizing calm, reliable infrastructure in contrast to the volatility often associated with the sector.“Connecting on-chain assets to real-world payment rails is essential for meaningful adoption,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Card-based access lowers the barrier for everyday use while preserving the efficiency and transparency that decentralized systems are meant to deliver.”About LAXLAX is a decentralized payments project focused on delivering fast, efficient, and user-friendly on-chain transaction infrastructure. Through lax.money, the platform aims to bridge blockchain technology with real-world financial activity by prioritizing accessibility, performance, and practical utility.

