Lithosphere (LITHO) Expands Ignite With Enhanced Project Discovery and Ecosystem Intelligence Tools

Automated launchpad for onboarding and discovering blockchain projects

New intelligence-driven upgrades strengthen visibility, insight, and ecosystem alignment for emerging blockchain projects

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lithosphere (LITHO), an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem focused on interoperability and automation, today announced the expansion of Ignite, its automated launchpad, with enhanced project discovery and ecosystem intelligence tools. The latest upgrades are designed to improve how projects are surfaced, evaluated, and connected across the Lithosphere network, further strengthening ecosystem scalability and usability.The expanded Ignite framework introduces intelligence-driven discovery mechanisms that help organize and surface projects based on relevance, ecosystem fit, and growth potential. These enhancements aim to reduce fragmentation across the ecosystem by providing clearer insight into active initiatives while maintaining a streamlined onboarding experience for builders. By combining automation with ecosystem-level intelligence, Ignite supports a more structured and accessible environment for both developers and participants.Lithosphere’s ecosystem intelligence tools extend beyond basic visibility by enabling deeper contextual understanding of projects within the network. Builders launching through Ignite gain alignment with Lithosphere’s cross-chain infrastructure, while users benefit from improved navigation across decentralized applications, services, and tools. This approach reinforces Lithosphere’s long-term objective of simplifying multichain interaction through AI-enhanced infrastructure.“Ignite continues to evolve as an intelligent gateway into the Lithosphere ecosystem,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By expanding discovery and intelligence capabilities, Lithosphere is enabling a more informed, efficient, and scalable environment for innovation to develop and connect.”The expansion of Ignite reflects Lithosphere’s broader strategy to deliver automated, AI-driven solutions that support sustainable ecosystem growth while reducing complexity across decentralized networks.About LithosphereLithosphere is an AI-driven blockchain platform designed to enable scalable cross-chain applications and ecosystem interoperability. By integrating deep learning technology with decentralized infrastructure, Lithosphere provides automated tools, standards, and services that support developers, communities, and multichain innovation. The LITHO token underpins network operations, governance, and ecosystem participation.

