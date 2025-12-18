Submit Release
Judge Sentences Andre Lawrence to 25 Years for Murder of James Newman Jr

December 17, 2025

(Juneau, AK) â€“ Today, 46-year-old Andre Lawrence was sentenced by Juneau Superior Court Judge Amy Mead for the murder of 23-year-old James Newman Jr. on July 6, 2023.

Lawrence previously pled guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree. Pursuant to the agreement of the parties, Lawrence was sentenced to 60 years with 35 years suspended and 10 years of supervised probation upon release. A component of the sentence was significant probation conditions related to substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Newman’s grandmother spoke at the sentencing hearing regarding the rippling impact not just on her family but on Lawrence’s own family, and the irreparable harm he caused by his actions. Judge Mead commented during sentencing that two families have been irrevocably damaged by the choice Lawrence made that day. Judge Mead also noted that the defendant’s lack of addressing his own trauma and mental health in a healthy way put other people at risk.

The case was investigated by the Juneau Police Department.  Juneau DA Whitney Bostick prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegals Marley Hettinger and Laurine Araneta, and LOA Alee Sowell.

Lawrence is in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections

