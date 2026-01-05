Wasillaâ€™s Richard Pacheco Sentenced to 44 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Incest

January 2, 2026

(Wasilla, AK) â€“ On Dec. 31, 2025, Superior Court Judge Jonathan Woodman sentenced Richard Ray Pacheco, 52, to 44 years for sexual abuse of a minor and incest.

On Feb. 21, 2025, a jury convicted Richard Ray Pacheco of two counts of Sexual Abuse of Minor in the First Degree and one count of Incest. At trial, the evidence showed the victim was sexually abused around the time she was 3 years old through approximately the age of 11. The abuse occurred from approximately 2010 through 2019.

Judge Woodman sentenced Pacheco to 40 years with 10 years suspended on each count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, with 7.5 years running consecutively, and on the Incest charge, he sentenced the defendant to 10 years with 3 years suspended, 7 years imposed consecutively to the sexual abuse counts. Pacheco’s composite sentence totals 90 years with 23 years suspended, 67 years to serve, and 22.5 years running concurrently for an active sentence of 44.5 years to serve.

Assistant District Attorney Krista N. Anderson prosecuted this case. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers Child Abuse Investigation Unit; paralegal Suzette Marey assisted with the trial.

# # #

