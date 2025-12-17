House Bill 660 Printer's Number 0995

PENNSYLVANIA, December 17 - Sponsors O'MARA, MEHAFFIE, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, RABB, VITALI, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, HOHENSTEIN, KHAN, FIEDLER, McANDREW, FLEMING, OTTEN, GREEN, KRAJEWSKI, WEBSTER, CONKLIN, DONAHUE, T. DAVIS, ISAACSON, SHUSTERMAN, BOROWSKI, CEPHAS, MULLINS, MUNROE, McNEILL, DALEY, HOWARD, BRIGGS, SIEGEL, SALISBURY, GIRAL, HANBIDGE, INGLIS, DOUGHERTY, WAXMAN, BOYD, FREEMAN, FRANKEL, GUENST, PARKER, BRENNAN

Short Title An Act providing for minimum energy and water efficiency standards for certain products sold in this Commonwealth; imposing penalties; and making repeals.

Memo Subject Appliance Energy Efficiency Standards

