VBO Tickets Announces Mobile Event Manager 2.0

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VBO Tickets today announced the full rollout of Mobile Event Manager 2.0, an enhanced version of its all-in-one mobile application used by performing arts venues, museums, colleges, zoos, aquariums, festivals, and attractions.

After a year of field-tested refinements across thousands of events, Mobile Event Manager 2.0 is now faster, more reliable, and packed with operational tools designed to help event teams manage sales, scanning, merchandise, CRM access, and live reporting directly from their devices.

The upgrade strengthens VBO Tickets’ All-in-One +1 approach: a complete ticketing and event management ecosystem supported by a responsive, knowledgeable team committed to exceptional service.

“Mobile Event Manager 2.0 reflects our All-in-One +1 philosophy,” said Dave Boehme, CEO of VBO Tickets. “Organizations need powerful tools, but they also need support teams who answer the phone, understand the product, and help them succeed during the most critical event moments. That’s the +1—and it is core to how we operate.”

UPGRADES IN MOBILE EVENT MANAGER 2.0

• All-in-One Event Control in Your Hand — Manage sales, scanning, reporting, CRM, and guest management from a single interface.

• Fast Check-In & Check-Out — Improved scanning engine, mobile wallet support, and reliable re-entry functionality.

• Mobile Ticket & Merchandise Sales — Sell tickets, memberships, merchandise, and donations on the go.

• Integrated Patron CRM — Access patron profiles, purchase history, membership info, and VIP indicators instantly.

• Real-Time Event Analytics — Track live sales, attendance, and merchandise performance with visual dashboards.

• Multi-Event Dashboard — View and manage multiple events and pin priority events.

• Flexible Printing & Output — Supports thermal, laser, and digital ticket formats.

• Cyber Secure — Fully GDPR and PCI compliant.

• Refined Performance — Faster load times, smoother navigation, improved device compatibility, and scanning enhancements.

Mobile Event Manager 2.0 gives organizations a faster, more capable mobile toolset for event-day sales, scanning, and reporting—delivered through VBO’s All-in-One +1 approach that pairs powerful software with exceptional service.

DOWNLOAD MOBILE EVENT MANAGER 2.0

iOS app store link : https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mobile-event-manager-2-0/id6503103024

Android app store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zebresel.vbo_flutter_app

ABOUT VBO TICKETS

VBO Tickets provides an All-in-One +1 event ticketing platform for performing arts, museums, colleges, sports, comedy, music, and festivals. The system unifies ticketing, CRM, memberships, donations, retail, and reporting into one cloud-based solution—backed by the +1: exceptional, knowledgeable customer support. VBO helps organizations run smoother events, grow revenue, and build stronger patron relationships. For more information, visit www.vbotickets.com.

