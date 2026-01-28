VBO Introduces Event Manager 3.0, a Modern Backend UI/UX for Event Ticketing Professionals

VBO Tickets Event Manager 3.0: A Modern Backend UI/UX for Event Ticketing Professionals David Boehme, founder and CEO of VBO Tickets

New interface focuses on usability, clarity, and operational efficiency for performing arts organizations, museums, and colleges and universities

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VBO Tickets, a leading event ticketing platform serving performing arts organizations, museums, and colleges and universities, today announced Event Manager 3.0, a modernized backend UI/UX designed to improve how event professionals manage, administer, and analyze their ticketing operations.

Event Manager 3.0 represents a significant evolution of the VBO platform’s promoter and administrator experience, where teams handle event setup, ticketing workflows, attendance tracking, and reporting. The redesigned interface applies modern UI/UX principles to reduce complexity, improve data visibility, and support faster, more confident decision-making.

“Event Manager 3.0 is the result of listening closely to how event professionals actually work,” said David Boehme, CEO of VBO Tickets. “We focused on clarity, consistency, and usability—so teams can spend less time navigating software and more time managing successful events.”

Designed Specifically for Event Ticketing Operations

Unlike consumer-facing ticketing tools, backend ticketing systems must support high-volume workflows, complex configurations, and time-sensitive operations. Event Manager 3.0 was designed specifically for these demands, with improvements that include:

• Streamlined navigation across event management, CRM, reporting, and setup

• Faster access to key metrics such as attendance, revenue, and mobile usage

• A modern dark-mode interface optimized for data-heavy views and extended work sessions

• Consistent workflows to reduce errors during live events and peak sales periods

These enhancements are particularly valuable for organizations managing seasons, exhibitions, performances, and multi-event calendars, including performing arts venues, museums, and higher education institutions.

Introduction

Event Manager 3.0 is currently being introduced through a beta program, allowing select organizations to experience the new interface as part of a guided, iterative rollout process.

The phased approach allows refinements from real-world operational use cases while maintaining reliability, performance, and service standards VBO clients expect.

Additional updates and broader availability will be announced as the rollout progresses.

Continuing VBO’s Commitment to Event Organizations

Event Manager 3.0 builds on the company’s long-standing commitment to pairing powerful event ticketing software with responsive, hands-on customer support. The redesigned backend reflects VBO’s belief that technology should simplify complex operational work without sacrificing flexibility or control.

For more information about Event Manager 3.0 and VBO’s event ticketing platform, visit https://www.vbotickets.com to book a live demonstration.

ABOUT VBO TICKETS

VBO Tickets provides an All-in-One +1 event ticketing platform for performing arts, museums, colleges, sports, comedy, music, and festivals. The system unifies ticketing, CRM, memberships, donations, retail, and reporting into one cloud-based solution—backed by the +1: exceptional, knowledgeable customer support. VBO helps organizations run smoother events, grow revenue, and build stronger patron relationships. For more information, visit www.vbotickets.com.

