Kymbirley Brake Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kymbirley Brake, founder of OC Tax Brake, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how building a tax strategy firm from a hospital room—as a single mom to a medically complex daughter—became the foundation for helping business owners keep more, build family freedom, and turn savings into good.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Brake explores how resilience, boundaries, and integrity-based decision-making can transform both business and life—while breaking down how proactive, ethical tax strategy (entity choice, payroll, retirement planning, credits, timing, and clean books) helps entrepreneurs protect cash flow, reduce stress, and build a legacy of generosity.“Keeping more isn’t about greed—it’s about the freedom to care, give, and build,” said Brake.Kymbirley’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/kymbirley-brake

