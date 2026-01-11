Indyme Launches Intelligent WiFi Call Button with 'Ack Back' Feedback and Advanced Safety Features

WiFi Buttons at Locked Cases

Indyme launches WiFi Call Button at NRF. Features "Ack Back" feedback, silent response mode for safety compliance, and seamless digital/analog integration.

Whether helping a customer at a locked case or providing a silent lifeline to an associate in distress, this device bridges the gap between digital convenience and the physical realities of stores” — Joe Budano, Indyme CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indyme, a leader in retail communication and customer engagement solutions, today announced the global launch of its WiFi Call Button at the NRF Big Show in New York. Designed to meet the complex demands of modern enterprise retail, this intelligent solution bridges the physical and digital worlds, offering a seamless way to connect shoppers with associates while addressing critical new safety mandates.As retailers navigate the transition from legacy audio systems to modern mobile platforms, they require flexible tools that function across both worlds. The Indyme WiFi Call Button utilizes existing WiFi networks to bridge this gap, ensuring that customer service requests are delivered instantly to associates, regardless of the communication device they carry.The “Ack Back” Advantage: Closing the Loop.A major source of friction for in-store service is the lack of feedback. Customers often press a button and are left wondering if help is coming. Indyme addresses this with its advanced "Ack Back" (Acknowledge Back) feature.When a customer presses the button, the request is routed to associates. Once an associate accepts the task—whether on a mobile device or via a compatible system—a signal is sent back to the button. The device then plays a reassuring audio message to the customer, such as "An associate has received your request and is on their way." This closed-loop feedback dramatically reduces anxiety and walk-aways.Future-Proof Compatibility: Digital and Analog.The WiFi Call Button is engineered to support the diverse technology realities of today’s retail market.- For Digital-First Environments: Alerts are pushed directly to mobile task management apps (Zebra, iOS, Android), smart wearables, and collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams.- For Analog Infrastructure: The button integrates seamlessly with existing overhead PA systems and analog or digital walkie-talkies, ensuring alerts reach associates through their existing workflows.Designed for the Store Environment.Unlike generic IoT buttons, Indyme’s solution is purpose-built for the aesthetics and durability required by top-tier retailers. The device features built-in signage areas that can be tailored to match the retailer’s specific branding, fonts, and colors. To fit any retail surface, the button is available in multiple configurations, including a sleek "blade" design for shelves, wall-mounts, and glass-mounts for secured cases.Advanced Safety: Meeting New York Retail Worker Regulations.In response to the growing need for associate safety, the WiFi Call Button includes a configurable "Silent Response" mode. This feature allows the device to function as a discreet panic button, compliant with regulations such as the New York Retail Worker Safety Regulation . In this mode, an associate can press the button to summon security or management without triggering an audible alert, allowing retailers to meet duty-of-care obligations using the same infrastructure deployed for customer service.Enterprise-Grade Performance.For large-scale retail operations, reliability and data are paramount. The device connects securely over standard store WiFi, eliminating the need for proprietary gateways. It is engineered for high-traffic environments, delivering up to two years of battery life to minimize maintenance overhead. Furthermore, every interaction is logged in the Indyme Cloud, providing operations leaders with granular data on service request volumes and associate response times.“Modern retail is about removing friction and ensuring safety,” said Joe Budano, CEO of Indyme. “We designed the WiFi Call Button to be the most versatile touchpoint on the market. Whether helping a customer at a locked case or providing a silent lifeline to an associate in distress, this device bridges the gap between digital convenience and the physical realities of stores.”Retailers can experience the WiFi Call Button capabilities firsthand at the NRF Big Show, Booth 1821, or contact info@indyme.com for more information.About Indyme: Indyme is a premier provider of customer engagement and loss prevention solutions for the retail industry. With over 40 years of experience, Indyme’s technology is installed in over 40,000 stores globally. The company’s platforms, including the SmartDome, Freedom Case, and the Indyme Communication Platform, are designed to increase sales, reduce shrink, and improve the customer experience through intelligent automation and real-time analytics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.