Indyme and Eden Unveil European-Market Freedom Case™ at Euroshop 2026

Freedom Case for European Fixtures

Strategic partnership adapts the world’s only self-service locked case to European gondola fixtures, eliminating the trade-off between security and sales.

Eden’s expertise in European fixture design ensures that our technology fits perfectly into existing planograms.” — Mathieu Hoffmann, VP Product and Marketing

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indyme, a global leader in active deterrence and friction-free security solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Eden to introduce the Freedom Case™ Gondola Mount, tailored specifically for the European market. This collaboration adapts Indyme’s revolutionary self-service security technology to fit standard European gondola sizes, ensuring a seamless integration for retailers across the continent. The joint solution will be showcased for the first time at Euroshop 2026 in the Sensormatic booth.As European retailers face the dual challenge of rising organized retail crime and labor shortages, the demand for security solutions that do not impede the customer experience is critical. The Freedom Case eliminates the traditional trade-off between security and sales by allowing legitimate shoppers to access locked merchandise immediately, without waiting for staff assistance.Through this partnership, Eden has engineered a bespoke mounting solution that integrates Indyme’s technology directly into European fixture dimensions. This ensures that the advanced security hardware preserves store aesthetics while maximizing shelf utility in standard EU formats.Frictionless Access via Loyalty IntegrationThe Freedom Case is designed to remove friction for the honest shopper while deterring potential offenders. The system integrates smoothly with a retailer’s existing ecosystem, allowing customers to unlock cases instantly using their store Loyalty Card or Retailer App. This approach ensures a fast, convenient experience that rewards loyal customers and keeps merchandise accessible, without requiring improved staffing levels."Bringing the Freedom Case to Europe requires a solution that feels native to the local retail environment," said Mathieu Hoffmann, VP Product and Marketing at Indyme. "Eden’s expertise in European fixture design ensures that our technology fits perfectly into existing planograms. Together, we are empowering European retailers to protect high-value merchandise while offering their customers the frictionless convenience they expect."Key Benefits of the Freedom Case Gondola Mount:• Euro-Standard Fit: Custom-engineered by Eden to fit standard European gondola shelving and fixture sizes seamlessly.• Seamless Self-Service: Shoppers unlock cases instantly using their Loyalty Card or App, keeping the shopping journey fast and intuitive.• Sales Recovery: Eliminates the "locked case tax" by removing physical barriers for honest shoppers, recovering lost sales and reducing cart abandonment.• Labor Efficiency: Significantly reduces the operational burden on store associates, allowing them to focus on high-value service rather than key-running.• Active Shrink Reduction: Proven to reduce shrink by up to 98% by deterring opportunistic theft while enabling self-service."We are proud to partner with Indyme to bring this innovative technology to our clients," said Šimon Kiriakovský, Creative & Product Manager at Eden. "Our goal was to ensure that the Freedom Case integrates elegantly into the European store environment. By adapting the mechanical design to our specific gondola standards, we have created a solution that is as visually appealing as it is secure."Euroshop attendees are invited to experience the new Freedom Case Gondola Mount EU at the Sensormatic Hall 6, Stand C01.About Indyme: Indyme is a premier provider of customer engagement and loss prevention solutions for the retail industry. With over 40 years of experience, Indyme’s technology is installed in over 40,000 stores globally. The company’s platforms, including the SmartDome, Freedom Case, and the Indyme Communication Platform, are designed to increase sales, reduce shrink, and improve the customer experience through intelligent automation and real-time analytics.About Eden: Part of Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, Eden is a leading provider of integrated retail solutions and store fixtures across Europe. With over 30 years of experience, Eden specializes in the design, manufacture, and installation of bespoke shelving, display stands, and point-of-sale systems. Trusted by the continent's largest retailers, Eden combines engineering excellence with deep market insight to create store environments that optimize merchandising and enhance the shopper journey. From standard gondola systems to custom-developed innovations, Eden delivers scalable, high-quality infrastructure that drives retail performance.

