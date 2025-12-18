ABUKAI Introduces Mobile PDF Import to Make Expense Reporting Even Faster
Import single or multiple PDF receipts directly from iOS and Android files—no screenshots, no extra steps.
ABUKAI already makes it simple to capture receipts by emailing them into ABUKAI, uploading PDFs through the ABUKAI User Portal, and snapping photos in the mobile app. Mobile PDF import builds on those options by reducing friction for a common workflow: downloading a receipt to your device and attaching it to an expense report.
Users can also multi-select multiple PDFs and import them in one action, making it ideal for catching up after a trip or processing a busy purchasing cycle.
“Mobile operating systems can make a simple task feel harder than it should be,” said Matthias Jacob, VP Engineering & Service at ABUKAI. “What’s easy on a computer—finding a file and attaching it—can get complicated when files are buried behind mobile interfaces. We added mobile PDF import to save users time and help them add every receipt from their phone without resorting to screenshots.”
The feature is available now in the latest ABUKAI mobile app update. A short video overview of the update is available on ABUKAI’s YouTube channel.
How it works
• Open ABUKAI on iOS or Android
• Tap Import PDF
• Select one or more receipt PDFs from your device
• ABUKAI captures the receipt and prepares it for your expense report
For more information or to contact ABUKAI, please visit:
https://abukai.com?id=contact
About ABUKAI, Inc.
ABUKAI is revolutionizing how companies conduct business by providing ACTIONABLE BUSINESS PRODUCTIVITY™ solutions based on new business thinking and the latest technology. ABUKAI designs and delivers innovative solutions that significantly improve productivity while rapidly delivering ROI. Through its patented technology, ABUKAI Expenses drastically reduces the time and effort required to complete expense reports and increases reporting accuracy. ABUKAI has users at over 50% of Global 500 corporations, and over 50% of the Top 100 Brand companies.
ABUKAI Expenses was awarded the Editors’ Choice Award by PC Magazine and named one of the Top 20 Cloud Services. It was also called “Instagram for Expense Reporting” by Wireless Week, one of the six best mobile applications for small business by Staples, and one of the top five finance applications by NASDAQ.
ABUKAI Press Services
ABUKAI, Inc.
+1 415-293-8286
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
ABUKAI Mobile Updates: PDF Import
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.