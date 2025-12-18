ABUKAI Introduces Mobile PDF Import to Make Expense Reporting Even Faster

Import PDF Import PDF Import PDF 3

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABUKAI today announced mobile PDF import for iOS and Android, giving users a faster way to capture electronic receipts and move expense reports toward submission. As more vendors deliver receipts and invoices as PDFs, through email, portals, and messaging apps, ABUKAI users can now import those files directly from their phone, in seconds.ABUKAI already makes it simple to capture receipts by emailing them into ABUKAI, uploading PDFs through the ABUKAI User Portal, and snapping photos in the mobile app. Mobile PDF import builds on those options by reducing friction for a common workflow: downloading a receipt to your device and attaching it to an expense report.Users can also multi-select multiple PDFs and import them in one action, making it ideal for catching up after a trip or processing a busy purchasing cycle.“Mobile operating systems can make a simple task feel harder than it should be,” said Matthias Jacob, VP Engineering & Service at ABUKAI. “What’s easy on a computer—finding a file and attaching it—can get complicated when files are buried behind mobile interfaces. We added mobile PDF import to save users time and help them add every receipt from their phone without resorting to screenshots.”The feature is available now in the latest ABUKAI mobile app update. A short video overview of the update is available on ABUKAI’s YouTube channel How it works• Open ABUKAI on iOS or Android• Tap Import PDF• Select one or more receipt PDFs from your device• ABUKAI captures the receipt and prepares it for your expense reportFor more information or to contact ABUKAI, please visit:About ABUKAI, Inc.ABUKAI is revolutionizing how companies conduct business by providing ACTIONABLE BUSINESS PRODUCTIVITY™ solutions based on new business thinking and the latest technology. ABUKAI designs and delivers innovative solutions that significantly improve productivity while rapidly delivering ROI. Through its patented technology, ABUKAI Expenses drastically reduces the time and effort required to complete expense reports and increases reporting accuracy. ABUKAI has users at over 50% of Global 500 corporations, and over 50% of the Top 100 Brand companies.ABUKAI Expenses was awarded the Editors’ Choice Award by PC Magazine and named one of the Top 20 Cloud Services. It was also called “Instagram for Expense Reporting” by Wireless Week, one of the six best mobile applications for small business by Staples, and one of the top five finance applications by NASDAQ.

