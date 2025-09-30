ABUKAI Expands Mobile App Capabilities with Automatic Cropping, Flash Capture & Custom Fields for Enterprise Integration

Activate flash in low light Automatically crop receipt images Select project in custom fields

ABUKAI Strengthens Innovation Leadership with Patented Mobile Capabilities and New Enhancements

With cropping mode, flash capture, and enterprise-ready custom fields, we are giving users more control and companies more accuracy — all while ensuring seamless integration with their systems.” — Philipp Schloter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABUKAI, the leader in effortless expense and document processing, today announced the expansion of its mobile app with new and enhanced features, building on ABUKAI’s patented innovations that have redefined mobile expense reporting.The latest update highlights:• Automatic Cropping: ABUKAI automatically trims receipts and documents to the correct boundaries with no manual adjustment needed.• Flash Capture: Built-in flash support improves photo quality in low-light conditions, making receipts easier to read and reducing submission errors.• Custom Fields in the App: Already proven with key corporate customers and now available more widely, custom fields allow organizations to capture project codes, work orders, job site numbers, property identifiers, business units, and other company-specific data directly at the point of capture.A short video overview of these highlights is available on ABUKAI’s YouTube channel https://abukai.com /mobilevideo202509Custom fields can be connected to dynamic enterprise data feeds via the ABUKAI API or to 3rd-party systems, ensuring that expense data aligns seamlessly with internal business processes. ABUKAI’s white-glove service means ABUKAI configures the system end-to-end based on each company’s processes and requirements, taking a consultative role to advise on trade-offs.There are multiple options for integration:• Customers can provide a data feed internally in the ABUKAI API format, managed by their IT team.• Or ABUKAI can implement the integration directly — for example, connecting to a cloud service — without requiring internal IT resources.This flexibility ensures that whether connecting to on-premise systems or cloud platforms, ABUKAI delivers the required interfaces and integrations with minimal burden on the customer’s team.“ABUKAI’s patented technologies have transformed expense reporting from a tedious chore into an automated process,” said Philipp Schloter, President & CEO of ABUKAI. “With cropping mode, flash capture, and enterprise-ready custom fields, we are giving users more control and companies more accuracy — all while ensuring seamless integration with their systems.”ABUKAI continues to expand its patent portfolio and enterprise integrations, reaffirming its leadership in innovation and its long-term commitment to making expense reporting effortless.If you like to learn more, please contact us. About ABUKAI, Inc.ABUKAI is revolutionizing how companies conduct business by providing ACTIONABLE BUSINESS PRODUCTIVITY™ solutions based on new business thinking and the latest technology. ABUKAI designs and delivers innovative solutions that significantly improve productivity while rapidly delivering ROI. Through its patented technology, ABUKAI Expenses drastically reduces the time and effort required to complete expense reports and increases reporting accuracy. ABUKAI has users at over 50% of Global 500 corporations, and over 50% of the Top 100 Brand companies.ABUKAI Expenses was awarded the Editors’ Choice Award by PC Magazine and named one of the Top 20 Cloud Services. It was also called “Instagram for Expense Reporting” by Wireless Week, one of the six best mobile applications for small business by Staples, and one of the top five finance applications by NASDAQ.For more information, visit https://abukai.com

ABUKAI Mobile Updates: Flash, Cropping & Custom Fields

