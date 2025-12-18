Cabo Platinum Announces New Luxury Villa Listing in Puerto Los Cabos

Cabo Platinum Luxury Vacation Villas Poco Paraiso in Puerto Los Cabos

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cabo Platinum , a luxury real estate brokerage specializing in high-end residential properties in Los Cabos, has announced the listing of Poco Paraíso , a five-bedroom oceanview villa located within the private resort community of Puerto Los Cabos Poco Paraíso is situated inside a master-planned marina and golf resort community known for its residential privacy, coastal access, and recreational amenities. The property offers direct views of the Sea of Cortez and is located a short walk from the beach, with convenient access to the San José Marina, dining venues, and community facilities.The villa features an open-concept architectural layout with expansive glass windows and sliding pocket doors designed to maximize natural light and ocean views. The residence includes five bedroom suites, each with its own en-suite bathroom. Interior spaces include a gourmet kitchen, a private theater room, a billiards room, and designated wellness areas that include an in-home gym and sauna.Outdoor living areas include a poolside terrace with an infinity-edge swimming pool, jacuzzi, cold plunge, fire pit, and multiple seating and lounging areas. An outdoor kitchen equipped with a Teppanyaki grill and stainless-steel gas barbecue supports both casual and formal entertaining.As part of the Puerto Los Cabos community, the property benefits from access to 27 holes of championship golf designed by Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman. Additional community amenities include a beach club, fitness center, sport courts for tennis, pickleball, and paddleball, and proximity to the San José Marina, which provides access to yachting services, restaurants, and event venues.Cabo Platinum represents residential and investment properties throughout Los Cabos, including San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. The firm provides brokerage services for buyers and sellers seeking luxury real estate opportunities in established and emerging communities across the region.The Poco Paraíso listing reflects continued interest in Los Cabos as a destination for luxury homeownership, driven by demand for resort-style living, ocean-view properties, and secure master-planned communities.For additional information about the Poco Paraíso listing or other properties represented by Cabo Platinum, please contact the firm directly.About Cabo PlatinumCabo Platinum is a Los Cabos–based luxury real estate brokerage focused on residential, resort, and investment properties. The company works with domestic and international clients and provides market expertise across premier communities in Baja California Sur.

