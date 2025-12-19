Golf Tourism Continues to Drive Luxury Villa Demand in Los Cabos, Mexico

Cabo Platinum Luxury Vacation Villas Cabo Golf

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Cabos has long been recognized as one of the premier golf destinations in the world, with four Golf Digest Top 100 courses located within approximately 40 miles. The region’s unique geography—where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean—creates a rare landscape of desert terrain, coastal cliffs, and ocean views that continues to attract both professional and recreational golfers.With nearly year-round favorable weather and direct air access from major North American cities, golf tourism remains a key contributor to Los Cabos’ luxury hospitality and residential markets. Many visitors increasingly seek private accommodations near championship courses, combining access to golf with privacy and resort-level amenities.Several master-planned communities in Los Cabos illustrate this trend:Palmilla is home to the first Jack Nicklaus–designed golf course in Latin America, established in 1992. The course is known for its ocean-view fairways and long-standing reputation for playability and course conditioning. Residential estates within Palmilla range from resort-adjacent villas to more secluded properties located within gated enclaves near shopping and dining.Located on the Pacific side of Cabo San Lucas, Diamante features the Dunes Course designed by Davis Love III, currently ranked among Golf Digest’s Top 100 Courses Worldwide. The community also includes two Tiger Woods–designed courses, El Cardonal and The Oasis. In addition to golf, Diamante offers resort infrastructure that includes hotels, dining venues, wellness facilities, and recreational amenities, contributing to its appeal among extended-stay visitors and seasonal residents.Cabo del Sol offers two established courses: the Tom Weiskopf–designed Desert Course and the Jack Nicklaus–designed Ocean Course, the latter also ranked among Golf Digest’s Top 100. Situated along the Sea of Cortez corridor, the community combines golf frontage with proximity to Cabo San Lucas’ marina, dining, and commercial districts.Industry observers note that private villas within and near these golf communities are increasingly used for group travel, corporate retreats, and multigenerational vacations. Features such as single-level living, outdoor entertaining spaces, guest casitas, and golf-course frontage are frequently cited as decision drivers for travelers choosing villa accommodations over traditional resorts.According to local property managers, demand remains steady for luxury villas that provide both access to top-tier golf facilities and a sense of seclusion, particularly during peak golf season.About Cabo PlatinumCabo Platinum is a Los Cabos–based company specializing in luxury villa rentals, real estate, property management, interior design, and concierge services. Founded in 2011, the family-owned firm manages a portfolio of private residences throughout the region and provides on-the-ground operational and guest services.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional market information, contact Cabo Platinum directly.###

