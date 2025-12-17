From unemployable to Ph.D.

How an Army Veteran rated for Individual Unemployability took control of his life and now holds the title Doctor

Josh Kosola, a self-described “small-town kid” from rural South Dakota, never envisioned earning a doctorate. Through relentless determination and strategic use of VA benefits, this Army Veteran transcended barriers to achieve his dreams, proving that with the right support, any Veteran can reclaim their future.

Kosola joined the Army as a combat engineer in 2000, deploying around the world, including Iraq in 2003 as part of the first wave of forces. After leaving the military in 2006, he faced mental and physical challenges, prompting him to seek VA assistance. He turned to VA for health care and eventually applied for disability compensation, receiving a rating for Total Disability Individual Unemployability (TDIU), a benefit for Veterans unable to sustain employment due to service-connected disabilities.

Pursuing education against the odds

Undeterred by his IU status, Kosola pursued higher education in 2012 through VA’s Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program. Transitioning to academia was daunting, but the Rapid City Vet Center provided critical support. Its Mobile Vet Center (MVC) visited Black Hills State University monthly, offering group counseling that, alongside the campus Veterans club, fueled his success. “Sometimes the path feels tough and isolating, but it’s OK to seek help,” Kosola said, crediting the Vet Center as a cornerstone of his journey.

With the help of VR&E, he earned a bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s. Inspired by his professors, Kosola set his sights on a career in teaching. He worked with his VR&E counselor to pursue a doctorate at National American University. On July 4, 2024, his published dissertation earned him the title of Doctor Kosola. “This is my greatest triumph,” he said. “I wanted to contribute to society again, and VA made it possible.”

Navigating VA benefits for a brighter future

Aware that IU imposed income limits, Kosola attended a VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo in Sturgis, S.D., in August 2024. Despite advice from his Veterans Service Organization representative, he chose to drop TDIU, accepting a potential reduction in monthly compensation. At the expo, a Sioux Falls VA Regional Office (VARO) staff member encouraged him to file claims related to the PACT Act, which resulted in a 100% permanent and total (P&T) rating, thereby maintaining his financial stability.

In 2025, Kosola returned to the Sturgis expo. Though already at permanent and total status, the unemployability marker lingered; the Sioux Falls VARO team removed the lingering TDIU marker and discovered an unapplied 2012 Special Monthly Compensation entitlement. Within 24 hours, they corrected the oversight, awarding retroactive payments dating back 13 years—an outcome Kosola called life-changing.

A Guiding Light for Fellow Warriors

Doctor Kosola’s journey from a rural upbringing to academic excellence showcases the power of perseverance and VA support. His advice to fellow Veterans: “Challenges persist, but don’t let past trials define you. With the right support, anything is achievable.” His story inspires others to tap into VA resources, overcome obstacles and forge their own paths to success.

Ready to advance your education?

Learn more about what VR&E can do for you at www.va.gov/vre or explore GI Bill benefits at https://www.va.gov/education/about-gi-bill-benefits.

Recent legislation extends Vet Center eligibility to Veterans or service members pursuing a course of education using covered educational assistance benefits. Curious if it applies to you? Check out www.vetcenter.va.gov for details or online at services and eligibility.