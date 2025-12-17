Peterman Named Archives Director

Dover, Del. (December 17, 2025) – Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez announced on Monday that Maegan Peterman has been promoted to Director of the Delaware Public Archives.

Peterman has worked for the Delaware Public Archives since 2015 where she began her career in public service as a processing archivist. Since then, she has held a variety of roles, increasing in responsibility, such as an imaging archivist, records services supervisor and manager, community relations marketing manager, and most recently serving as Acting State Archivist. In her new position, Peterman will lead the Delaware Public Archives in preserving, providing access to, and promoting understanding of Delaware’s public records and history through stewardship, education, and public engagement.

Secretary Patibanda-Sanchez said, “Maegan brings a genuine passion for history and preservation to her work, and I am confident in her ability to preserve Delaware’s rich history and artifacts.”

Peterman holds a bachelor’s degree in history and business administration from Eastern Nazarene College, a master’s degree in library and information science from Kent State University and is a certified archivist through the Academy of Certified Archivists.

“I’m honored to serve as Director and State Archivist,” Peterman said. “I look forward to building on the work of those who have shaped the Archives and serving Delawareans in this role.”

About the Public Archives

The Delaware Public Archives is one of the oldest public archives programs in the United States. DPA serves the citizens of Delaware by identifying, collecting, and preserving public records of enduring historical and evidential value; ensuring access to public records for present and future generations; and advising and educating interested parties in the creation, management, use, and preservation of public records. For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit the website at archives.delaware.gov.