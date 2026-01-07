Delaware 250 Awards Final Grants, Bringing Total Funding to $334,000 Statewide

As Delaware prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, Delaware 250 has completed its final grant cycle, awarding an additional $20,000 to support Semiquincentennial projects across the state. With this round of funding, the program has distributed a total of $334,000 to 47 organizations in all three counties.

The grants support a wide range of historical, cultural, educational, and preservation initiatives designed to interpret and share Delaware’s history during the upcoming anniversary year.

In the final grant round, six organizations received funding:

Delaware 250 established the grant program to help historical organizations, cultural institutions, and nonprofit groups develop meaningful and inclusive programming for the Semiquincentennial.

“This milestone anniversary is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Erik Raser-Schramm, Director of Delaware 250. “These grants help ensure that organizations of all sizes, across all three counties, have the resources to tell Delaware’s stories in creative, thoughtful, and welcoming ways.”

A key goal of Delaware 250 is encouraging collaboration and broad participation in the anniversary commemoration.

“Delaware 250 is truly a statewide effort,” Raser-Schramm said. “We want community groups, municipalities, nonprofits, schools, and cultural organizations throughout Delaware to see themselves as part of this celebration and to share their programs and events so the Semiquincentennial reflects the diversity and creativity of communities across the First State.”

For more information about the grant program, a full list of recipients, and details on submitting events and programs, visit delaware250.org.