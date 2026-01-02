Weapons of the Revolution at the Archives’ January First Saturday Program

Battle scenes from the American Revolution have been immortalized in books and films, but they rarely capture the true realities of 18th-century warfare. On Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives, Joseph Sullivan will present a free program, Lock, Stock, & Barrel: Arms & Ammunition of the American Revolution.

Though it may seem counterintuitive to march into battle in brightly colored uniforms while under fire, Revolutionary War combat followed a disciplined and deliberate doctrine. Soldiers relied on formations, training, and coordination to make the most effective use of the tools available to them.

Sullivan’s presentation will explore how flintlock muskets, black powder artillery, and other period weapons transformed warfare and influenced military training and tactics. The program will also examine how the British and Continental Armies supplied their troops and sustained long campaigns during the war.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit archives.delaware.gov.