Grants Available to Strengthen MN’s Specialty Crop Sector
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the 2026 Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBG) program. SCBG funds projects that will increase the competitiveness of Minnesota-grown specialty crops in either domestic or foreign markets. Funding for this program is made available through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
This grant will prioritize projects that focus on:
- Supporting beginning farmers and first-time specialty crop producers
- Marketing and promotion to increase sales of specialty crops
- Aggregation and distribution to increase access to/sales of specialty crops
- Preventing and managing pests and diseases affecting specialty crops
The MDA anticipates awarding approximately $1.25 million using a competitive review process. Awards will range from $25,000 to $125,000, with an estimated 12 to 15 grants to be issued, depending on the final award amounts. Full grant eligibility requirements and application details are available on the MDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant webpage. Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.
Note: This is a federally funded program. Publishing the request for proposals does not commit the state to awarding any federal funds.
Media Contact
Nikki Warner, MDA Communications
651-238-7909
Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us
