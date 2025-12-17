Governor Lamont Announces State Grants To Assess and Remediate 16 Blighted Properties for Redevelopment

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is releasing $28.2 million in state grants that will be used to support the remediation and assessment of 16 blighted properties, helping to bring more than 200 acres of land in 13 towns and cities back into productive use so they can be redeveloped and support the state’s economic growth, including through hundreds of new housing units.

The grants are being released through the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s (DECD) Brownfield Remediation and Development Program. In total, this round of grants is projected to leverage more than $354 million in private investments and lead to the creation of approximately 835 housing units, including 157 designated as affordable.

“By cleaning up blighted and vacant properties, we can put this land back into productive use in smart ways that support the growth of businesses and new jobs, and also to build new housing, which is significantly needed,” Governor Lamont said. “Through the remediation of these properties, we are creating new opportunities to revitalize neighborhoods and transform otherwise unusable lots into new spaces where businesses can thrive and residents can live.”

“Our investments in these dormant, polluted sites are critical to helping communities capitalize on opportunities for reinvention,” DECD Commissioner Daniel O’Keefe said. “This round of funding has a significant impact in many areas, especially in supporting the creation of new housing, which is crucial to furthering the economic progress we’ve achieved in recent years.”

The grants announced today under this round include:

Ashford and Willington : $200,000 to the towns for environmental assessment, market analysis, and other planning activities at the Cadlerock property, a 338.55-acre, 12-parcel area straddling the town lines. These activities will help identify future reuse options and development path for the property.

Bridgeport : $3,000,000 to the Bridgeport Economic Development Corporation to support soil remediation at the 16.86-acre site located at 731 Seaview Avenue. Formerly home to CarTech’s steel mill operations, the privately-owned site is impacted by widespread contamination. Remediation will prepare the site for redevelopment, enabling Bridgeport Boatworks to occupy a newly constructed facility and allowing Hornblower Marine to expand their operations within existing on-site buildings.

Chaplin : $50,000 to the Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments for the assessment of the 1.2-acre site of the Former Chaplin Post Office, located at 142 Chaplin Street. These assessment activities will enable the town to remediate the site for potential commercial use.

Enfield : $4,000,000 to the town for hazardous materials abatement and demolition activities at the former Enfield Square Shopping Center, a 73.26-acre site located at 90 Elm Street. A proposed $250-million mixed-use development project includes approximately 452 housing units, with 20% designated affordable.In addition, the development features up to $350,000 square feet of entertainment, retail, and commercial spaces, as well as restaurants and two possible hotels.

Greenwich : $4,000,000 to the Western Connecticut Council of Governments for demolition, soil and groundwater remediation, and site assessment of the 1.22-acre, privately-owned property at 275 Mason Street that spans seven parcels. The site has a history of industrial and commercial use, including blacksmithing, stone cutting, and automotive operations, with its most recent use being a Honda dealership. These remediation efforts will enable development of 55 housing units as part of the Mason Street East TOD project.The project is located near the Greenwich Train Station and bus transit.

Greenwich : $4,000,000 to the Western Connecticut Council of Governments for demolition, soil and groundwater remediation, and limited site assessment of the 0.37-acre, privately-owned property at 290 Mason Street that spans three parcels. The site has a history of industrial and commercial use. These remediation efforts will enable the development of 20 housing units as part of the Mason Street West TOD project.

Hartford : $1,000,000 to the city for the remediation of the 1.86-acre site located at 1163 Albany Ave and 422 Woodland Street. Historical uses of the site include auto repair, gas station operations, and a moving and storage warehouse. The grant funds will cover cost of removing and properly disposing of contaminated soil from the project site. These remediation activities will enable the construction a 30,516-square-foot public, commercial, and retail building that will house the Hartford Department of Health and Human Services, a bank, and a restaurant/coffee shop.

Hartford : $200,000 to the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CRCOG) for the development of a comprehensive, area-wide plan that will identify actionable strategies to remediate, reuse, and reinvest in the Clay Arsenal neighborhood. These planning activities will enable CRCOG, in partnership with the San Juan Center, to plan for future redevelopment in the area.

Killingly : $150,000 to The Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments for the assessment of the 0.92-acre site of the Old Killingly High School, located at 185 Broad Street. The assessment activities will enable the town to remediate the site for potential use for housing, childcare, or vocational services.

Newtown : $200,000 to the Connecticut Brownfield Land Bank, Inc. for the assessment of the 33.4-acre site of the former Charles Batchelder Co., an aluminum smelting plant, located at 44 and 46a Swamp Road. Funds will be used to fill data gaps on the two parcels from previous remediation activities to further the town’s plans to use the site for a solar field and/or new industrial/commercial space.

Shelton : $4,000,000 to the Shelton Economic Development Corporation for cleanup of the 1.3-acre, privately-owned site located at 235 Canal Street. The site has a history of manufacturing uses, including hardware, cutlery, railway lighting and equipment, and operations as a tool and machine shop. Demolition/abatement and remediation of the site will enable the construction of 100 units of housing on the site.

Torrington : $800,000 to the city for the cleanup of the 7.54-acre, privately-owned property located at 59 Field Street. The property is the site of the former Torrington Company/Excelsior Needle Company. Funds will be used to abate and demolish a two-story, 24,000-square-foot building (#24), pave the surface, and create additional parking to support the adjacent commercial space.

Torrington : $200,000 to the city to complete assessment activities at the former Torrington Standard Plant located on a combined 4.61 acres of contiguous lots at and around 52 Norwood Street. Assessment activities will identify contaminants and inform future redevelopment efforts.

Torrington : $200,000 to the city for comprehensive brownfield planning downtown, focused on the north end of Main Street. These planning activities will enable the city to create a 2030-2040 Brownfield Remediation and Redevelopment Strategy to guide its efforts to promote downtown development.

Watertown : $200,000 to the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments for the assessment of the land surrounding the Pin Shop Pond and former Oakville Pin Company located at 20 and 27 Main Street. Funds will be used for assessment activities that will enable future development, such as commercial uses or trail and green space.

West Hartford : $6,000,000 to the town to support environmental cleanup at the 33.9-acre privately-owned site located at 1800 Asylum Avenue, formerly occupied by UConn. Once cleaned, the site will be redeveloped to include 28 townhomes for purchase, 93 rental units, 87 assisted living units, and commercial spaces.

For more information on the Brownfield Remediation and Redevelopment program, visit www.ctbrownfields.gov.