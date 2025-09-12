Governor Lamont Appoints Kirti Patel as Connecticut’s Chief Manufacturing Officer

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is appointing Kirti Patel to serve as Connecticut’s chief manufacturing officer, a key leadership role focused on driving growth and innovation in the state’s manufacturing sector.

“Manufacturing continues to be the backbone of Connecticut’s economy, driving innovation, exports, and good-paying careers for our residents,” Governor Lamont said. “Kirti brings decades of global experience in manufacturing, product development, and business leadership. He has led companies through complex transformations, expanded product lines that serve critical industries, and built trusted relationships across stakeholders. I am confident that his vision and leadership will strengthen our manufacturing sector and ensure Connecticut remains at the forefront of advanced manufacturing.”

“Mr. Patel brings not only deep experience in advanced manufacturing but also a strong record of building partnerships and driving innovation,” Daniel O’Keefe, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said. “Connecticut’s manufacturers are competing on a global stage, and his leadership will help ensure they have the tools, talent, and opportunities they need to grow. I look forward to working with him to strengthen collaboration across industry, education, and government so that manufacturing in Connecticut continues to thrive for decades to come.”

Patel brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience across the life sciences, healthcare imaging, medical devices, and semiconductors. He most recently served as president and board director of Eppendorf Manufacturing Corporation in Enfield, where he oversaw North American manufacturing operations and also led the global Bioprocess Technology Division of Germany-based Eppendorf SE, a global leader in life sciences instrumentation. Under his leadership, the company launched multiple new product lines, achieved nearly 90% growth between 2014 and 2022, and completed a $20 million facilities renovation and manufacturing expansion in Connecticut.

Before Eppendorf, Patel co-founded Sensant Corporation, a medical device start-up that pioneered breakthrough 3D ultrasound imaging technology and was acquired by Siemens Healthcare. At Siemens, he went on to lead the global preclinical imaging division, improving profitability and growing market share worldwide. He began his career at Intel Corporation, where he worked on semiconductor lithography technology and advanced manufacturing process development, giving him hands-on and leadership experience in high-tech production environments.

In addition to his corporate leadership, Patel serves as board president of Simsbury – A Better Chance, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the number of well-educated minority students who graduate from college and assume leadership roles in their careers. He also advises technology start-ups through Yale Ventures and the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program, helping transform groundbreaking research into successful businesses.

“I am honored to be appointed by Governor Lamont to serve as Connecticut’s chief manufacturing officer,” Patel said. “Connecticut has a world-class workforce, innovative companies, and strong educational partners. I look forward to working with manufacturers across the state to strengthen collaboration, build capacity, and ensure our sector remains globally competitive.”

Patel will begin serving in the position on September 15, 2025. The office is based within the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. Patel succeeds Paul Lavoie, who had served in the role since 2022.

Patel holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business, an MS in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University, an MS in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Davis, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Mangalore University in India.