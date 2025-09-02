Rice Law Rebrands as RPM Law, To Reflect Growth and New Leadership

Rice Posner and Mastracci Law Team

The Annapolis-based firm, formerly known as The Law Offices of Stacey B. Rice, LLC, officially changes its name to reflect its evolving leadership structure.

Our rebranding to Rice Posner Mastracci, LLC represents our growth as a firm. It reflects the collaborative work of our partners and our shared commitment to family law in Annapolis.” — Stacey Rice

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Stacey B. Rice, LLC, a long-standing family law practice in Annapolis, has officially rebranded as Rice Posner Mastracci, LLC (RPM Law). The name change reflects the firm’s growth and the contributions of partners Samantha Posner and Nicholas Mastracci to its ongoing operations and leadership.Stacey Rice, founding partner, has more than 25 years of legal experience, beginning her career as a prosecutor in Annapolis before focusing on family law and serving as a certified Best Interest Attorney.Samantha Posner joined the firm early in her career, became a partner in 2021, and was named an equity partner in May 2025. She has practiced family law exclusively and is a certified Parent Coordinator.Nicholas Mastracci joined the firm in 2020 after clerking in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. He is a third-generation attorney and a certified Best Interest Attorney, like the other partners.“The rebranding to Rice Posner Mastracci, LLC represents our growth as a firm and the expanded leadership team,” said Stacey Rice. “It reflects the collaborative work of our partners and our shared commitment to family law in the Annapolis community.”The firm continues to provide legal services in family law matters, including divorce child custody and support , and related areas of law. The name change is effective immediately, and all operations and contact information remain the same.About Rice Posner Mastracci, LLCRice Posner Mastracci, LLC is a family law practice based in Annapolis, Maryland, offering legal representation in divorce, child custody, support matters, and related family law issues. The firm’s attorneys are certified Best Interest Attorneys, with a focus on serving clients and families throughout the region.

