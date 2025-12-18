AskForRed.com Expands Program to Help Massachusetts Homeowners Receiving Pre-Foreclosure Notices

Expanded outreach provides free guidance, referrals, and reduced listing fees, through ListAt1Point5.com, to help homeowners act before foreclosure progresses.

When homeowners reach out early, we can explore real solutions, before foreclosure is the only option.” — Red Hilton, Founder of AskForRed.com

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Massachusetts-based housing support program originally designed to assist homeowners facing financial pressure from job loss or reduced income has now expanded to include those who have received Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Civil Relief Act notices, a legal step that often signals foreclosure is imminent. Red Hilton , housing advocate and founder of AskForRed.com , is urging affected homeowners to seek help early to preserve their housing options and avoid the risk of displacement. The expanded initiative, available through ListAt1Point5.com , offers reduced-rate listing services when selling is the most viable path forward, while continuing to prioritize free counseling and referrals to nonprofit agencies, legal aid and housing assistance programs. As more residents across the Commonwealth fall behind on mortgage payments, the program provides a structured, ethical response to keep more families in their homes or guide them through a dignified and affordable sale when necessary. The AskForRed.com team, brokered by eRealty Advisors Inc. of Boston, serves homeowners throughout the Commonwealth with a focus on education, transparency and early intervention.The goal of the AskForRed.com team is to counsel and refer financially distressed homeowners to trusted resources such as HUD-approved agencies, legal aid and programs like RAFT. For those who determine that selling is the best path forward, Hilton offers expert real estate services at a reduced 1.5% listing commission through ListAt1Point5.com, helping homeowners preserve equity while transitioning on their own terms.“We don’t just list homes; we provide education, advocacy and protection,” said Hilton. “The earlier homeowners reach out, the more likely we can help them stay in their homes or exit with dignity.”Understanding the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ NoticeIn Massachusetts, a Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Civil Relief Act (SSCRA) notice is a court filing that protects the rights of active-duty service members, but it also acts as a pre-foreclosure alert for all homeowners. Once issued, a lender may proceed with foreclosure as soon as 60 days later.“This notice should be a wake-up call, not a death sentence,” said Hilton. “If you’ve received one, now is the time to act, not after auction notices appear.”What AskForRed.com and ListAt1Point5.com OfferHilton, a 30-year veteran in housing and real estate, provides free, no-obligation consultations to help homeowners understand their rights and available solutions. Her process focuses on:Counseling and education to empower owners with clear choicesReferrals to nonprofit housing counselors and state programsLoan modification or forbearance guidanceRefinancing exploration, if applicableReduced-fee listing services through ListAt1Point5.com if selling is necessary“We present all the options, not a sales pitch,” Hilton said. “If selling becomes the right choice, we offer full-service support for just 1.5%, without the overhead of a traditional brokerage split.”Red Flags: Scams Targeting Struggling HomeownersHilton also warns homeowners to avoid common scams, especially after receiving SSCRA notices.“No home owners should be signing documents that give someone else authority to negotiate with their lender,” she said. “And you should never pay upfront fees for foreclosure help.”Hilton’s guidance is always provided at no charge. Her deep experience in housing nonprofits, including her former role as Director of Real Estate for NeighborWorks America in Massachusetts and service on the boards of the Randolph Banking Collaborative and Brockton Housing Partnership, means she brings both technical knowledge and trusted connections to every case.Preserving Families, Not Just Properties“Foreclosure doesn’t just cost people their home; it affects children, communities and emotional well-being,” Hilton added. “My wish heading into 2026 is that more people find reliable, ethical guidance before it’s too late.”Homeowners who are worried about falling behind or who have already received a Soldiers’ and Sailors’ notice can fill out a simple form at ListAt1Point5.com to request a confidential consultation and check if they qualify for reduced-rate listing support or nonprofit referrals.About the AskForRed.com TeamThe AskForRed.com team has cultivated a Massachusetts-based network of housing advocates, real estate professionals, credit counselors and community partners led by Red Hilton. The team focuses on education, empowerment and ethical solutions, providing compassionate guidance to homeowners facing financial hardship, offering expert advice, personalized referrals and real estate services only when appropriate.About Red HiltonRed Hilton is a 30-year real estate expert, certified in budgeting and credit counseling, and a housing advocate with a long history of nonprofit leadership. She has served on multiple housing-related boards, taught more than 250 financial education courses and authored several books, including I’m Obsessed With Your Success. She is the founder of AskForRed.com, a success coach to more than 600 agents in eight states, and a licensed real estate agent brokered by eRealty Advisors Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.