AskForRed.com Expands Program to Help Massachusetts Homeowners Receiving Pre-Foreclosure Notices
Expanded outreach provides free guidance, referrals, and reduced listing fees, through ListAt1Point5.com, to help homeowners act before foreclosure progresses.
The goal of the AskForRed.com team is to counsel and refer financially distressed homeowners to trusted resources such as HUD-approved agencies, legal aid and programs like RAFT. For those who determine that selling is the best path forward, Hilton offers expert real estate services at a reduced 1.5% listing commission through ListAt1Point5.com, helping homeowners preserve equity while transitioning on their own terms.
“We don’t just list homes; we provide education, advocacy and protection,” said Hilton. “The earlier homeowners reach out, the more likely we can help them stay in their homes or exit with dignity.”
Understanding the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Notice
In Massachusetts, a Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Civil Relief Act (SSCRA) notice is a court filing that protects the rights of active-duty service members, but it also acts as a pre-foreclosure alert for all homeowners. Once issued, a lender may proceed with foreclosure as soon as 60 days later.
“This notice should be a wake-up call, not a death sentence,” said Hilton. “If you’ve received one, now is the time to act, not after auction notices appear.”
What AskForRed.com and ListAt1Point5.com Offer
Hilton, a 30-year veteran in housing and real estate, provides free, no-obligation consultations to help homeowners understand their rights and available solutions. Her process focuses on:
Counseling and education to empower owners with clear choices
Referrals to nonprofit housing counselors and state programs
Loan modification or forbearance guidance
Refinancing exploration, if applicable
Reduced-fee listing services through ListAt1Point5.com if selling is necessary
“We present all the options, not a sales pitch,” Hilton said. “If selling becomes the right choice, we offer full-service support for just 1.5%, without the overhead of a traditional brokerage split.”
Red Flags: Scams Targeting Struggling Homeowners
Hilton also warns homeowners to avoid common scams, especially after receiving SSCRA notices.
“No home owners should be signing documents that give someone else authority to negotiate with their lender,” she said. “And you should never pay upfront fees for foreclosure help.”
Hilton’s guidance is always provided at no charge. Her deep experience in housing nonprofits, including her former role as Director of Real Estate for NeighborWorks America in Massachusetts and service on the boards of the Randolph Banking Collaborative and Brockton Housing Partnership, means she brings both technical knowledge and trusted connections to every case.
Preserving Families, Not Just Properties
“Foreclosure doesn’t just cost people their home; it affects children, communities and emotional well-being,” Hilton added. “My wish heading into 2026 is that more people find reliable, ethical guidance before it’s too late.”
Homeowners who are worried about falling behind or who have already received a Soldiers’ and Sailors’ notice can fill out a simple form at ListAt1Point5.com to request a confidential consultation and check if they qualify for reduced-rate listing support or nonprofit referrals.
About the AskForRed.com Team
The AskForRed.com team has cultivated a Massachusetts-based network of housing advocates, real estate professionals, credit counselors and community partners led by Red Hilton. The team focuses on education, empowerment and ethical solutions, providing compassionate guidance to homeowners facing financial hardship, offering expert advice, personalized referrals and real estate services only when appropriate.
About Red Hilton
Red Hilton is a 30-year real estate expert, certified in budgeting and credit counseling, and a housing advocate with a long history of nonprofit leadership. She has served on multiple housing-related boards, taught more than 250 financial education courses and authored several books, including I’m Obsessed With Your Success. She is the founder of AskForRed.com, a success coach to more than 600 agents in eight states, and a licensed real estate agent brokered by eRealty Advisors Inc.
