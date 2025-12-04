Forward Is a Pace Indoor Timed Triathlon, Led by Race Director Adina O’Neill, Continues to Grow in Popularity

Team B*REAL

After another successful event, Team B*REAL and the Old Colony YMCA are excited to announce that Try the Tri will return to the Stoughton YMCA in 2026.

Standing ovation to Coach Adina for her detailed preparation, exceptional leadership, and deep commitment to the sport!” — Karabeth Vanick, Volunteer, Quincy, MA

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following another successful event in November 2025, the Forward Is a Pace Indoor Timed Triathlon , led by certified coach and race director Adina O’Neill and her inclusive coaching community Team B*REAL , continues to grow in popularity, offering an empowering, judgment-free experience for both beginners and seasoned athletes.Currently run out of the Old Colony YMCA in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Try the Tri is designed to eliminate barriers to entry. Participants complete a 15-minute swim, 30-minute stationary bike ride, and 20-minute treadmill or track walk/run, with ample transition time between each leg. By focusing on time, not distance, this innovative format removes the pressure of traditional racing and creates a welcoming environment for athletes of all backgrounds, sizes, and experience levels.“I liked the controlled environment and the support of the fellow athletes, race director, and volunteers. This was the perfect tri as an entry point into the sport. I look forward to the next one!” – Karen Kent, first-time triathlete, Easton, MassachusettsO’Neill, a USAT, IRONMAN, and WOWSA certified coach, is the founder and head coach of Team B*REAL, an endurance coaching community committed to empowering athletes of all sizes, identities, abilities, and experience levels. Her passion for inclusion, mentorship, and community building has positioned her as a standout leader in the multisport world. She is also a No. 1 best-selling author, and her deep commitment to accessible fitness and personal empowerment is outlined in her book, Forward Is a Pace “Inclusivity, community, and personal growth are at the heart of everything we do,” said O’Neill. “When people feel safe and seen, they’re more likely to try something new, stick with their goals, and believe in themselves. We’ve proven that triathlon can be accessible to all. Forward Is a Pace is more than a race—it’s a movement.”The November 2025 Try the Tri saw remarkable momentum, with participation increasing by 122% over the previous event, a surge that reflects the community’s growing enthusiasm for inclusive multisport opportunities. Registration for the 2026 events will open soon, continuing the mission of providing a welcoming, low-pressure environment for athletes of all backgrounds and experience levels.This increase in involvement was fueled by community support, new partnerships, and the successful launch of the B*REAL Masters Swim Program, a collaborative initiative between Team B*REAL and the Old Colony YMCA, Stoughton branch. Launched in September, the program features no pace requirements and offers structured coaching and instruction, further reinforcing the commitment to accessibility and empowerment for all.Samantha Packard, aquatics director at the Stoughton YMCA and host of the event, emphasized the alignment with the YMCA’s core values:“Try the Tri at the Y with Team B*REAL is so important to our mission here at the YMCA. We believe that no matter who you are, you are capable of greatness. Try the Tri allows for athletes of every background and ability to participate. The program breaks down a multisport challenge into something ANYONE can accomplish. We are so incredibly lucky to have Adina here on our team bringing programs that stand for inclusion and belonging! If you ever get the chance to work with Adina and bring the Forward Is a Pace Indoor Timed Triathlon to your facility, DO IT!”“The Try the Tri was the first triathlon my brother Adam and I completed together since getting into the sport in 2018. It was especially meaningful as Adam is a special needs athlete. He has always been on the sidelines cheering me on at every race. We’ve done plenty of 10Ks and 5Ks together, but competing in a tri meant the world to me. He loves swimming and running, and this was the perfect race for him to shine.” – Von Brucal, Quincy, MassachusettsTry the Tri is supported by generous sponsors like SBR Sports Inc., who provide Tri Swim and Foggies samples to participants. These partnerships, along with the event’s intentionally small size, help maintain a welcoming, personal environment where athletes never feel like “just a number.”Bringing Forward Is a Pace to Your FacilityDue to the growing success and positive response, Forward Is a Pace is now expanding beyond Stoughton. O’Neill offers a Forward Is a Pace Host Kit, enabling facilities and coaches to bring the same inclusive indoor triathlon model to their own communities.“Rather than scaling the event in size, the focus is on expanding to new locations—preserving a welcoming, personalized environment while offering more people a meaningful introduction to multisport,” O’Neill said.The host kit includes:Planning materials and timelinesAthlete registration templatesEquipment checklistsVolunteer coordination guidesPromotional and social media toolsO’Neill remains involved as race director for all host site launches and provides virtual training, consultation, and ongoing support to maintain the event’s standards and inclusive culture.“Our host kit will help any coach or facility bring the Forward Is a Pace magic to their community,” said O’Neill.Facilities interested in launching their own event can visit ForwardIsAPaceTriathlon.comor follow on Instagram at @forwardisapacetriathlon.About Team B*REALTeam B*REAL, founded by Adina O’Neill, offers inclusive coaching, group workshops, and online courses tailored to help athletes define and achieve their personal goals in a supportive, shame-free environment. Specialized programs include:First-time triathlete coachingPost-injury return-to-sport supportMenopause-specific athlete programmingTechnique improvement for swim efficiencyFor upcoming events and to register for the next Stoughton YMCA Try the Tri, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.