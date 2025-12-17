Soapbox.us Drops Sean Kingston’s Life-Size Holographic Performance on Meta Quest

Sean Kingston Soapbox.us

He’s Hard to See IRL Right Now, But He’ll Pull Up in Your Living Room (via AR)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Sean Kingston and immersive media platform Soapbox are breaking new ground with the release of an augmented and virtual reality 3D holographic performance, now available through the Soapbox app on Meta Quest. While Kingston is currently off the touring circuit, this cutting-edge experience gives fans front-row access to a stunning, life-size hologram of the multi-platinum artist, bringing his performance directly into their living rooms with no tickets, no crowds, and no barriers.The immersive experience places fans face-to-face with Sean Kingston in remarkable detail, redefining what it means to connect with an artist in the digital age. Through Soapbox’s proprietary 3D capture technology, users can experience Kingston as if he were performing live, all from the comfort of home.Sean Kingston social asset is available here Soapbox.us was recently named to USA Today’s Holiday Gift Guide “Must Haves,” further cementing its position at the forefront of immersive entertainment. The Atlanta-based studio has already pushed boundaries in augmented reality, reimagining fan connection through fully immersive, 3D holographic performances by major artists. Beyond music, Soapbox has expanded into guided educational experiences, featuring instruction from blues legend Buddy Guy and sacred teachings and meditations led by Tibetan monk Lama Tashi demonstrating the platform’s wide-ranging creative and cultural potential.###ABOUT SOAPBOXSoapbox is an Atlanta-based immersive media company redefining how audiences experience music and culture. By capturing artist performances and interviews in 3D and transforming them into life-size holograms, Soapbox allows users around the world to engage with their favorite artists through the Soapbox app on Meta Quest—whether in virtual environments or directly in their own homes.From blues icon Buddy Guy to hip-hop innovator T-Pain, Soapbox delivers performances that feel as close as being there in person.More than entertainment, Soapbox is building a lasting cultural archive. Each 3D recording serves as a high-fidelity, permanent documentation of an artist’s style, technique, and performance. The platform also supports an educational initiative, offering classroom-ready holograms that allow students to learn directly from artists themselves.Soapbox is pioneering a new revenue model for the music industry while reaching users in more than 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit soapbox.us.

