Yelawolf Launches Augmented Virtual Reality Experience On Soapbox via Meta Quest

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapper and multimedia artist Yelawolf breaks new ground today with the release of an augmented and virtual reality immersive 3D holographic experience on the Soapbox app, available via Meta Quest. Link to the collaboration post shared by Soapbox and Yelawolf here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNREhswRKZD/?igsh=MTU0cnV6dW00YzVvaA%3D%3D The cutting-edge experience places fans face-to-face with a life-size hologram of Yelawolf, bringing the artist into their living rooms in stunning detail—no tickets, no crowds, no barriers. This latest Soapbox debut allows users to experience “Dreaming” in full VR, with an atmospheric set and visuals that mirror the track’s vibe, featuring Yelawolf alongside longtime collaborator DJ Klever.“I’ve always been a fan of hologram technology, but I never thought I’d actually be one myself,” said Yelawolf. “It’s a surreal experience to watch myself and Klever perform life-size, standing in front of my own image. The team did a kick-ass job creating an environment that fits our vibe perfectly. I don’t even think you need to be a fan to enjoy this… but for the core fans, this is gonna be their favorite sh*t ever.”Yelawolf (Michael Wayne Atha) rose to national prominence after signing with Eminem’s Shady Records/Interscope in 2011, following a grassroots rise that saw him build a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim. Since then, the Alabama-born rapper has developed a global following through sold-out tours, genre-defying collaborations, and his own lifestyle brand, Slumerican. With a discography that includes high-profile partnerships with Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Travis Barker, Kendrick Lamar, Diplo, 3.6 Mafia, and Wynonna Judd, Yelawolf continues to push artistic boundaries. His most recent release, the double album “War Story” (2024), ventures into experimental territory, building on the momentum of previous projects like “MudMouth” and “Sometimes Y.”The experience is now available exclusively on Soapbox via Meta Quest, marking a bold step in immersive fan engagement and music innovation.ABOUT SOAPBOXSoapbox, an immersive media company based in Atlanta, is redefining the way audiences experience music by capturing artist performances and interviews in 3D and transforming them into life-size holograms. Accessible through the Soapbox app on Meta Quest, users around the world can now step into virtual rooms or even experience the holograms in their own homes with their favorite artists, from blues legend Buddy Guy to hip-hop innovator T-Pain, experiencing performances as if they were live and in person.More than entertainment, Soapbox is building a lasting cultural archive. Each 3D recording serves as a permanent, high-fidelity documentation of an artist's style, performance, and technique. The platform has also launched an educational initiative, allowing students to learn directly from artists in the form of classroom-ready holograms.Soapbox is pioneering a new revenue model for the music industry while reaching users in over 150 countries. For more information, visit soapbox.us.

