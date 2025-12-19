HMP Global’s 2026 SAWC Spring | WHS to Feature Global Research, Innovation, and Keynote from NASA Scientist

The 2026 event will deliver an expanded scientific program, deeper integration with the WHS annual meeting, and focus on innovation through the WCCC Summit.

April 8-12 Symposium in Charlotte, NC will deliver 80+ sessions, WHS annual meeting, and multidisciplinary and hands-on training.

Our 2026 program reflects the rapid evolution of wound healing research, and the clinical realities practitioners face every day.” — Robert S. Kirsner, MD, PhD, FAAD, Co-Chair

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinicians seeking the most comprehensive wound care education, research insights, and multidisciplinary training will gather at the 2026 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society, returning after a record-setting attendance year in 2025. The 2026 meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, builds on this momentum with an expanded scientific program, deeper integration with the WHS annual meeting, and elevated focus on innovation through the Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC).

The 2026 agenda features more than 25 credits and over 80 sessions across chronic wound management, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injury prevention, clinical best practices, wound healing research, and emerging wound care science. Attendees will also have substantial opportunities for practical skill development through accredited hands-on workshops, multidisciplinary case-based sessions, and applied learning designed to strengthen clinical decision-making and improve patient care.

Keynote Address: NASA Scientist Kate Rubins, PhD

SAWC Spring | WHS will feature a keynote presentation from NASA astronaut and molecular biologist Kate Rubins, PhD, the first scientist to sequence DNA in space.

Keynote Address: Beyond Gravity: How Spaceflight Transforms the Human Body

Thursday, April 9 | 9:30–10:30 AM

Dr. Rubins will explore how microgravity reshapes immunity, tissue repair, and cellular biology—insights that expand scientific understanding and inspire innovation in medicine, biotechnology, and regenerative science.

Scientific Leadership: WHS Annual Meeting and Plenary Sessions

The WHS annual meeting will again be fully co-located with SAWC Spring, bringing global leaders in wound healing science together to share new data and translational research. WHS contributes foundational research that strengthens the overall SAWC Spring | WHS experience and reinforces the meeting’s position as the most comprehensive platform in wound care today.

Two WHS General Sessions anchor this year’s scientific program:

• WHS General Session: Smart Biomaterials, Wound Dressings, and Drug Delivery Systems

April 10 | 9:15 AM

• WHS General Session: From Omics to Outcomes

April 11 | 9:15 AM

Innovation Spotlight: WCCC Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit (Invitation Only)

Now in its third year, the Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC) Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit is an FDA-recognized, non-accredited true working meeting, designed to move the wound care field from discussion to action. The 2026 program offers a full day of sessions that progress from vision and policy (FDA/CMS), to implementation (industry and WCCC initiatives), to community activation (audience-driven collaboration). Each session includes structured engagement, real-time polling, and defined deliverables to ensure meaningful outputs that advance regulatory science and accelerate access to new therapies.

Building on its heightened focus on actionable policy, evidence generation, and system-wide alignment, the 2026 WCCC Summit advances the frameworks that enable meaningful change in wound care. Through dialogue with FDA and CMS, patient-centered evidence discussions, digital innovation insights, and stakeholder-driven collaboration, the Summit strengthens the foundation for progress across the wound care ecosystem.

High-Demand Programming: Debridement Plenary Session

Based on attendee evaluations identifying debridement as one of the most requested topics, SAWC Spring | WHS will present:

• SAWC Plenary Session: The Art and Science of Debridement: A Multi-Disciplinary Approach

April 12 | 11:45 AM

The program highlights core principles, technique selection, and outcomes across care settings, offering clarity on when and how debridement approaches should be applied.

Quotes From Conference Leadership

Robert S. Kirsner, MD, PhD, FAAD, Co-Chair

“Our 2026 program reflects the rapid evolution of wound healing research, and the clinical realities practitioners face every day. It is a forum where collaboration leads to meaningful progress for patients.”

Dot Weir, RN, CWON, CWS, Co-Chair

“SAWC truly elevates the nursing voice in wound care and reinforces the value of interdisciplinary practice. It gives us greater confidence in how we care for our patients and empowers us to advocate for what they need.”

Who Should Attend?

SAWC Spring | WHS is designed for the full wound care team, including wound care physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nursing professionals, podiatrists, physical therapists, dietitians, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, WOC nurses, wound care specialists, and wound care researchers across all care settings.

Event Details

• Name: SAWC Spring | WHS

• Dates: April 8-12, 2026

• Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

