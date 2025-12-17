HMP Global’s Popular Alzheimer’s Disease and Cognitive Disorders Symposium Spurs In-Person 2026 Meeting in Orlando

The in-person 2026 meeting will expand opportunities for direct dialogue, case-based learning, and collaborative problem-solving.

More than 800 participants joined the 2025 virtual program; the December 4-6, 2026 event will deepen engagement through education and collaborative learning.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Alzheimer’s disease cases rise and care demands intensify, healthcare professionals are seeking practical strategies to recognize symptoms earlier, coordinate treatment, and improve patient quality of life. The Alzheimer’s Disease & Cognitive Disorders Symposium, hosted by HMP Global, offers a vital opportunity for clinicians across specialties to learn, collaborate, and apply the latest research to real-world care.

The 2026 program, taking place December 4-6, 2026, in Orlando, will mark the symposium’s transition to an in-person event, fostering greater exchange among professionals confronting Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

What Is the Alzheimer’s Disease & Cognitive Disorders Symposium?

The Alzheimer’s Disease & Cognitive Disorders Symposium is a continuing medical education (CME/CE) event designed for neurologists, psychiatrists, geriatricians, primary care providers, nurses, physician associates/physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The program addresses prevention, early detection, cognitive preservation, and evidence-based treatment approaches across the spectrum of Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

More than 800 healthcare professionals participated in the inaugural year’s programming, underscoring the demand for multidisciplinary learning. The in-person 2026 meeting will expand opportunities for direct dialogue, case-based learning, and collaborative problem-solving.

Why This Education Matters

More than 7.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is projected to nearly double by 2050. Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation, aggression, and psychosis affect many individuals with Alzheimer’s. The symposium equips participants with knowledge and strategies to address these challenges and improve care outcomes across disciplines.

Key Benefits

• Access current research on Alzheimer’s prevention, diagnosis, and management

• Learn from internationally recognized experts in cognitive disorders

• Gain practical tools for early detection, communication, and treatment planning

• Explore care models that strengthen clinician–caregiver collaboration

• Join a multidisciplinary community dedicated to improving quality of life for patients and families

Who Is Involved

Among the faculty experts presenting at the conference are Marc Agronin, MD; Marwan Sabbagh, MD; and W. Clay Jackson, MD, DipTh.

“Alzheimer’s care is evolving rapidly,” said Co-Chair Marc Agronin, MD. “This symposium helps clinicians and caregivers stay aligned as new therapies and insights reshape patient care.”

Event Details

• Event: Alzheimer’s Disease & Cognitive Disorders Symposium

• Dates: December 4-6, 2026

• Format: In-person (first time)

• Registration Opens: February–March 2026

• Website

About HMP Global

