Congestion Pricing Subway Improvements

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the advancement of $1.75 billion in key transit projects for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) that will modernize the subway system, funded by revenue generated by congestion pricing. The MTA Board approved a design-build contract to modernize subway signals on the A and C lines in Brooklyn and Queens, moving forward on one of the most significant upgrades to service quality and reliability in the system. The MTA Board also approved accessibility upgrades to five subway stations, including the major complex at 42 St-Bryant Park, which serves 111,000 daily riders on the 7, B, D, F and M lines.

“Nearly one year in, congestion pricing has already sped up traffic and cleaned our air, and now it is supporting generational upgrades to our subway system,” Governor Hochul said. “We've already shown what we can do when we support transit — ridership continues to climb and subway performance is at record highs. When these projects are completed, hundreds of thousands of riders will benefit from even more reliable and accessible service thanks to these significant investments.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Almost one year since implementation, the list of improvements funded by congestion pricing keeps growing. These latest projects mean that riders on the A and C will get faster and more reliable service and less time being delayed by old signals.”

MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “Congestion Relief is working and today we expand its benefits even further. From reducing the per-mile cost of signal modernization by 33 percent to delivering ADA upgrades at 4 times the previous pace, we are delivering better, faster and cheaper.”

The project will bring Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) to the Fulton Street Line in Brooklyn and the Liberty Avenue Line in Queens between Jay Street-MetroTech and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd stations, replacing century-old legacy signal systems that date back to the line’s opening in 1936. It will also repair and replace switches, install upgraded tunnel lighting and run cabling to support the deployment of cellular service through the tunnels.

When this project is completed, more than 600,000 daily riders across the A and C trains will see substantial upgrades to reliability, faster travel speeds, and better service. Previous CBTC installations on the 7, L and Queens Boulevard (E, F, M, R) lines have yielded significant improvements to on-time performance and train speed increases of up to 10 percent, all while upgrading operations and safety systems.

The Fulton and Liberty Line signal modernization project is further evidence of the effectiveness of the MTA’s new CBTC-centric approach, which streamlines project delivery while maintaining the highest technical standards. CBTC-centric projects are now more than 33 percent cheaper per mile than prior projects, a major breakthrough as the MTA continues its ambitious plans to modernize signals throughout the system. Further funding from congestion pricing will go towards upgrading the signals on the 6th Avenue Line carrying the B, D, F and M, while the 2025-29 MTA Capital Plan includes CBTC upgrades on eight lines and over 75 miles of track.

The project also reflects the MTA’s success in expanding competition in a highly specialized market. Three bidders competed for the contract, a result of targeted efforts to bring more firms into signal modernization work — helping control costs while ensuring quality.

The project is being delivered as a bundle of two different subway segments. The Fulton Street Line, running from Jay Street-MetroTech in Brooklyn Heights to Euclid Avenue in East New York, is funded as part of the MTA’s 2020-24 Capital Plan and is made possible by Congestion Relief Zone revenues. The Liberty Street Line, running from Euclid Avenue to Ozone Park-Lefferts Boulevard in Ozone Park, is funded as part of the 2025-29 Capital Plan.

This project advances as the MTA adds more R211 subway cars to the A and C lines. All R211 come equipped with technology that seamlessly integrates with CBTC signals, leading to a better overall commute for millions of daily riders — including more reliable service, fewer delays, more frequent trains and less waiting.

State Senator Liz Krueger said, “Congestion pricing has been an undeniable success across the board, with traffic and pollution down and safety and quality of life up - not only in Manhattan, but even out into the suburbs. Congestion pricing has proven, as we knew it would, to be the kind of bold, fact-based, transformative policy that New Yorkers deserve. And now that some of the revenue is heading out the door to fund critical improvements across the system, the benefits for New Yorkers will only continue to increase.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “These investments represent a major step forward for riders in Queens and across our region. Modernizing signals on the A and C lines will improve reliability, reduce delays and shorten commute times for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who rely on public transit everyday. Replacing decades-old signal systems with modern technology is long overdue and essential to building a safer, more efficient subway system.”

State Senator Roxanne Persaud said, "Modernizing signals on the A and C lines and expanding accessibility at key stations will mean faster, more reliable, and safer service for hundreds of thousands of riders, including many in our Brooklyn and Queens communities. This investment in our transit system is a major win for New Yorkers who rely on the subway every day."

State Senator Julia Salazar said, “Reducing traffic on our city streets requires investing in robust public transit, and that's precisely what congestion pricing allows us to do. I applaud Governor Hochul for applying substantial congestion pricing revenue to upgrading subway lines vital to so many daily riders, including in my district. These projects will reduce delays, enhance reliability, and increase accessibility. They are part of redeeming the promise of congestion pricing.”

Assemblymember Nily Rozic said, “By advancing accessibility upgrades at stations like Parsons Boulevard and Briarwood, Governor Hochul is making our subway system more inclusive, reliable, and usable for seniors, people with disabilities, parents with strollers, and everyday riders. I’m proud to support these crucial investments for Queens commuters, ensuring that they can count on a transit system that works for everyone.”

Upcoming Accessibility Upgrades at Subway Stations

Two contracts were also awarded today to deliver accessibility upgrades to five more subway stations, continuing the MTA’s rapid pace to make the system more accessible.

This includes ADA Package 9 at three stations in Queens and Brooklyn:

Parsons Blvd F

Briarwood EF

Gates Avenue JZ

The other package will make the Bryant Park-5 Av Complex in Manhattan fully accessible:

Bryant Park-42 St BDFM

5 Av 7

These five stations mark continued progress toward a more accessible transit system, bringing the total number of ADA-accessible stations awarded this year to seven. They are part of the 23 stations that will ultimately be made accessible thanks to Congestion Relief revenues.

Since 2020, the MTA has made significant progress toward system-wide accessibility by completing accessibility upgrades at 39 stations. With these new awards, another 39 stations are now under construction. The 2025-29 Capital Plan includes funding to make an additional 60 subway stations accessible in the coming years. Currently, there are 154 total accessible subway stations.