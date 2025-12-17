Supporting Recovery Efforts from Mount Vernon Fire

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State has secured a Physical Disaster Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for Westchester County and the contiguous counties of Putnam, Rockland and Bronx. A review by a federal agency found that 88 apartments sustained damages totaling more than $1.8 million from the fire that started in a Mount Vernon apartment building on November 23, 2025.

“My heart goes out to all those impacted by this tragic fire, and my Administration is committed to supporting the Mount Vernon community as they continue to recover,” Governor Hochul said. “That is why I secured federal relief for New Yorkers impacted by the November 23rd fire, and this designation is vital to helping the recovery efforts of homeowners, renters and business owners in this area.”

The following groups may be eligible for low-interest SBA disaster loans:

Homeowners: up to $500,000 to repair their primary residence.

Homeowners and renters: up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Business owners: up to $2,000,000 for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses.

Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2,000,000 to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “A fire of this scale is devastating at any time, but especially this time of year. It’s critical that New Yorkers have access to the support they need to recover, and these loans will go a long way in making that happen. Thanks to Governor Hochul and our federal partners for working to ensure these resources are available.”

Applications for disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal or at other locally announced locations. Please contact the SBA’s Customer Service Center by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-800-659-2955 for further assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. The application deadline for physical loans is February 17, 2026 and the application for economic injury loans is September 16, 2026.

SBA loans can help eligible parties that need financial assistance to get on the road to recovery following weather-related disasters and other emergencies.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The Small Business Administration’s disaster designation means that Westchester families and business owners can get the assistance they desperately need after last month’s devastating fire in Mount Vernon. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s work helping New York families get back on their feet and will always fight to deliver federal resources to help New Yorkers.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “It is critical that homeowners, renters, and small businesses in Westchester and contiguous counties have access to the federal support and funding they need to recover after November’s devastating fire. I joined Governor Hochul in advocating for this critical assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration, and I will continue working to deliver the federal resources communities across our state need in the wake of disasters.”

Representative George Latimer said, “As victims of the fire in Mount Vernon – in a location one block away from where I once lived – work to rebuild and recover, it is critical that partners across all levels of government work to address the scope and scale of destruction experienced by our constituents. As a member of the House Small Business Committee, I understand the incredible value of Small Business Administration disaster assistance in making our communities whole again. This declaration is an example of the federal government fulfilling its promise to support disaster victims, and I commend Governor Hochul and our local officials for their partnership in making this assistance available.”

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said, “My heart is with the 102 families who lost their homes in the five-alarm fire this past November. I want to thank Governor Hochul for securing this disaster designation, which will provide critical relief for Mount Vernon residents as they work to rebuild their lives. This support ensures that families can access the help they need during an incredibly difficult time and reflects a strong commitment to standing with our community throughout the recovery process.”

