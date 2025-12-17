Governor Abbott Appoints McCaslin As Texas State Historian

TEXAS, December 17 - December 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Richard B. “Rick” McCaslin, Ph.D. as the Texas State Historian for a term set to expire on December 17, 2027. The State Historian is responsible for increasing public knowledge about the rich and diverse history of the state, encouraging the teaching of Texas history in public schools, consulting with state leaders to promote Texas history, and making presentations on Texas history topics.

Richard B. “Rick” McCaslin, Ph.D. of Denton is Director of Publications for the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) after retiring as Professor of Texas History at the University of North Texas. He is a Fellow of the TSHA and an author or editor of twenty-one books, eight of which won awards. McCaslin received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Delta State University, a Master of Arts in History from Louisiana State University, and a Doctor of Philosophy from The University of Texas at Austin.