Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead of Severe Storm Risk

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of a threat of severe storms expected to impact the state beginning tonight.

"The State of Texas is prepared to respond to severe storms anticipated this weekend," said Governor Abbott. "I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate all necessary resources to assist Texas communities ahead of potential severe weather. Texans are urged to surveil road conditions before traveling, remain weather-aware, and have a plan in place in case of emergency."

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system moving through the state this weekend will bring the potential for severe weather impacts beginning later today from the Big Bend region to the Red River Valley. The threat expands east as the weekend progresses, to include most of the eastern two-thirds of Texas. Hazards include strong thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes. Texans should stay tuned to updated forecast information and heed guidance from local officials.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local storm response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1) : Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

: Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force) : Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

: Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas Parks and Wildlife Department : Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of Public Safety : Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

: Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas Department of Transportation : Personnel monitoring road conditions

: Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service : Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents, as well as County Extension Agents, to support agricultural and livestock needs

: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents, as well as County Extension Agents, to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas : Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas : Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air, water, and wastewater monitoring

Additionally, Texas emergency management officials are monitoring the forecast for increased wildfire danger across areas of South, West, and Northwest Texas into next week. Texans are encouraged to make a plan, pack an emergency supply kit, and stay informed of local conditions.

Texans can locate storm safety tips at TexasReady.gov, check real-time road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and obtain flood safety information at TexasFlood.org. All-hazards preparedness resources are available at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.