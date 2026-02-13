Governor Abbott Supports HUD Launching Fair Housing Investigation Into EPIC
TEXAS, February 13 - February 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today supported U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner in directing the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity to launch an investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) for potential violations of the Fair Housing Act.
"‘EPIC City,’ now known as ‘The Meadow,’ was marketed as an exclusively ‘Muslim community’ intended to serve as ‘the epicenter of Islam in America,’” said Governor Abbott. "Last year, I directed the Texas Workforce Commission to investigate EPIC and any affiliated entities for violations of the Texas Fair Housing Act. After a thorough investigation, Commission staff later filed a detailed complaint, which HUD has now accepted for federal investigation. I support HUD Secretary Scott Turner's efforts to hold EPIC and its affiliates accountable to our anti-discrimination laws. Together, we will hold anyone involved in violating the law accountable. The Meadow will remain just that—an empty field.”
- Governor Abbott and the State of Texas continue to take action to uphold the rule of law and defend Texas communities from any threats posed by EPIC:
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality forced EPIC and its affiliates to admit they lacked authority to undertake any construction or development
- Texas State Securities Board referred its investigatory findings about EPIC and its affiliates to the Attorney General for possible securities law violations
- Texas Funeral Service Commission sent a cease-and-desist letter ordering EPIC to immediately stop all illegal funeral service operations
- Texas Rangers are investigating EPIC and any affiliated entities for potential criminal activities
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.