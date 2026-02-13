Governor Abbott Supports HUD Launching Fair Housing Investigation Into EPIC

TEXAS, February 13 - February 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today supported U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner in directing the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity to launch an investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) for potential violations of the Fair Housing Act.

"‘EPIC City,’ now known as ‘The Meadow,’ was marketed as an exclusively ‘Muslim community’ intended to serve as ‘the epicenter of Islam in America,’” said Governor Abbott. "Last year, I directed the Texas Workforce Commission to investigate EPIC and any affiliated entities for violations of the Texas Fair Housing Act. After a thorough investigation, Commission staff later filed a detailed complaint, which HUD has now accepted for federal investigation. I support HUD Secretary Scott Turner's efforts to hold EPIC and its affiliates accountable to our anti-discrimination laws. Together, we will hold anyone involved in violating the law accountable. The Meadow will remain just that—an empty field.”