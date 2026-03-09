Social Security Fund and Community Association Organise Street Booth Activities to Promote Awareness of the Two-Tier Social Security System

MACAU, March 9 - To further strengthen community cohesion, maximise the impact of collaborative efforts, bring social security services closer to residents, and enhance public understanding of social security information, the Social Security Fund, together with the Macao Women’s General Association, jointly organised a community outreach campaign on 7 and 8 March. The campaign attracted about 2,000 participants across various locations.

Coinciding with International Women’s Day on 8 March, the event adopted the theme “Empowering Young Women, Enjoying Social Security Rights”. It highlighted social security entitlements for women, with detailed explanations of the eligibility requirements for the marriage allowance, birth allowance, and other benefits, as well as contribution channels available to housewives and other non-working individuals. The campaign encouraged residents to pay closer attention to social security and the central provident fund matters. Interactive games were organised on-site, and Social Security Fund staff were present to answer questions, helping residents gain a clearer understanding of the two-tier social security system and safeguard their rights.

The Social Security Fund believes that the two-day event successfully achieved its intended objectives. In addition to effectively addressing residents’ social security-related questions and practical needs, it also strengthened participants’ awareness of their social security rights. Looking ahead, the Social Security Fund will continue to expand the dissemination of social security services through diverse channels, enhance collaboration with community organisations, and intensify outreach efforts to strengthen policy communication. These efforts will help foster a constructive environment in which the government, community, and residents work together to plan for the future, thereby advancing the healthy and sustainable development of the social security system.