Final Inspection Completed for Hengqin’s Macau New Neighbourhood Secondary School Full Coverage of Basic Education Achieved

MACAU, March 10 - 橫琴「澳門新街坊」中學完成竣工驗收 | Final Inspection Completed for MNN Secondary School

Construction of the secondary school in Hengqin’s Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) began on 27 May 2024 and passed its final inspection in February 2026. Registration is open from 1 to 8 March, and the school is expected to open for the 2026/2027 academic year. The completion of the project signifies full coverage of basic education within the MNN. It will provide Macao residents of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin with all-round educational services and a high-quality learning environment that aligns with Macao’s standards.

A premium educational environment with space for over 1,000 students

The secondary school is located on the southern side of Xiaohengqin Mountain, to the west of the MNN. It covers approximately 20,000 square metres, with a total floor area of around 29,000 square metres. The five-storey school building features an outdoor sports field, a sports hall, a library, an academic lecture hall, a science laboratory, and multi-purpose classrooms, among others. It is expected to house 36 classes and accommodate around 1,200 students.

Continuing the elegant, classical European architectural style of the kindergarten and primary school and skilfully utilising the local topography, the secondary school opens towards the northern mountain, which creates a more expansive sense of space. This fosters a lush, high-quality environment where the scenery is integrated into the campus, allowing students to learn and grow in beautiful surroundings.

Provincial-level secondary school project recognised for excellence in structural and construction quality

The main construction work on Hengqin’s MNN secondary school was recognised as one of the Cooperation Zone’s excellent provincial-level projects in 2025 by the Guangdong Construction Industry Association for its structural and construction quality. The project also received commendation from the Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

A vibrant community with comprehensive amenities

With over 4,000 residents now settled in the MNN, the community offers a full range of amenities. These include public service facilities integrated with Macao’s systems, such as a school, a health station, an elderly service centre, a community service centre for families, and a 24-hour self-service centre for Macao government affairs. Residents also enjoy a residential car park, an outdoor children’s playground, a swimming pool, a clubhouse gym, a tennis court, a basketball court, a pickleball court, and a landscaped garden, ensuring a comfortable and convenient living environment.

The thriving commercial district within the MNN encompasses supermarkets, dining establishments, retail outlets, convenience stores, hair and beauty salons, banks, and courier services, catering to all the daily needs of residents. The community also hosts large-scale events during festivals, enriching residents’ lives and creating a vibrant atmosphere.