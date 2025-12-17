Authorities Capture Top Sex Offender in Conroe

AUSTIN – A Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender is back in custody following his recent arrest. Authorities captured Marvin Bowden in Conroe on Dec. 10. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid.

Marvin Rayshun Bowden, 39, was taken into custody at an apartment complex last week after DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, along with the Montgomery Co. Precinct 3 Constable’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, located and arrested Bowden using investigative information. He had been wanted out of Walker Co. since July 2025 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2017, Bowden was convicted of two counts of robbery and subsequently sentenced to three years of confinement for each count. In 2018, he was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure following an incident with a 16-year-old female. He was subsequently sentenced to five years of confinement. Bowden was discharged from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) in June 2022. More information on Bowden's capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 64 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 27 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $41,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

