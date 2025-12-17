OVO™ Expands Menstrual Wellness Ecosystem with OhmBody™

Device Offering, Advancing Choice, Sustainability, Innovation, and Technology

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OVO™, the plant-based menstrual care brand committed to advancing women’s health and environmental sustainability, announced today that it will offer OhmBody™ within its online store at theovo.shop. OhmBody, the women’s wellness division of Spark Biomedical, is a pioneer in non-hormonal, drug-free technology supporting menstrual symptoms.



OhmBody: A Non-Hormonal, Science-Informed Approach to Menstrual Wellness

In recent clinical studies by Spark Biomedical, researchers observed the application of Transcutaneous Auricular Neurostimulation® (tAN®) showed measurable changes including:

• More than 50% reduction in menstrual blood loss

• Approximately 20% shorter period duration

• Reported improvements in menstrual pain, fatigue, mood, and daily activity

OhmBody brings this science into a wellness application that supports overall wellbeing throughout the menstrual cycle.



OVO: Plant-Based Menstrual Care with a Commitment to Sustainability

OVO Bamboo Panty Liners, Maxi, and Ultra Pads are USDA Certified Biobased® (no endorsement implied). Through OVO GROVE, every 75 points earned plants a real, trackable, geo-tagged tree, reinforcing the brand’s belief that personal wellness and planetary wellness are interconnected.

By offering OhmBody through theovo.shop, OVO strengthens its ecosystem of sustainable, transparent solutions rooted in both comfort and innovation.



Leadership Commentary

Susan Hanna, Co-Founder of OVO, said:

“Our brand is rooted in the understanding that life moves in circles — and that the menstrual cycle is one of the most powerful rhythms that connects us to ourselves and to the generations before and after us. OhmBody brings a complementary dimension to that journey. Offering their non-hormonal approach alongside our plant-based protection gives women meaningful convenience and choice.”

Amy Gaston, VP of Strategic Growth at OhmBody, said:

“We’re honored to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to women’s wellbeing. Making our device accessible through OVO’s ecosystem helps women access a holistic suite of menstrual wellness tools.”



About OVO

OVO is a plant-based menstrual care brand dedicated to enhancing women’s wellness, sustainability, and transparency. OVO Bamboo Panty Liners, Maxi, and Ultra Pads are USDA Certified Biobased®. Through the OVO GROVE program, customers contribute to reforestation through geo-tagged, trackable trees. OVO is owned by 149 Holdings Co., headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Learn more at theovo.shop.



About OhmBody (Spark Biomedical)

OhmBody is the women’s wellness division of Spark Biomedical, a leader in wearable neuromodulation and bioelectronic medicine. OhmBody supports menstrual wellness through Transcutaneous Auricular Neurostimulation ®, science-backed, a non-hormonal, drug-free approach backed supported by early research and designed to with every woman in mind.



