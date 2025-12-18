Hotel Indigo North Conway Officially Opens Its Doors

Viewpoint Rooftop Eatery & Bar for Breakfast, Dinner & Bar service

NORTH CONWAY, NH – On Thursday December 11th, guests were welcomed to the newly opened Hotel Indigo North Conway, a modern luxury boutique hotel.

NORTH CONWAY, NH, NH, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday December 11th, guests were welcomed to the newly opened Hotel Indigo North Conway, a modern boutique hotel featuring 70 luxury guestrooms and suites, a restaurant and bar, mini-spa, meeting space, fitness center, and indoor heated pool. Prestige Hospitality Group has been named to manage the property.

Located at the Intervale Scenic Vista in North Conway Village and offering breathtaking views of Mount Washington and the Presidential Peaks, the spacious guestrooms and suites feature walk-in showers, minifridges, and cozy sofa beds—perfect for families, couples, or solo adventurers.

The Viewpoint Eatery & Bar, located on the third floor, serves locally inspired cuisine for mountain-view breakfasts, shareable plates, and craft cocktails. The Scenic Spa offers a variety of health and beauty treatments by appointment.

Hotel Indigo North Conway is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection. “Hotel Indigo is the perfect match for this North Conway retreat. Connecting with the neighborhood story meant creating a stay that reflects and supports the mountain village experience. Guests will be pampered by luxurious comfort, inspired by the scenic natural beauty, and nourished to take on an active day exploring,” said James Frenis, CEO of Prestige Hospitality Group.

Jason Skinner, General Manager, and local hospitality leader, brings extensive knowledge and community relationships to the property. “I am excited to deliver exceptional, unique service to our year-round mountaineers and to travelers seeking the true North Conway neighborhood experience,” he said. The property expects to employ 30 full-time associates.

Viewpoint North Conway, LLC, based in Boston, owns Hotel Indigo North Conway and Viewpoint Eatery & Bar.



About Prestige Hospitality Group

Prestige Hospitality Group owns, develops, consults, and manages hotels and hospitality properties. A full-service company, Prestige focuses on people, product, and performance. The company provides operational, financial, and strategic management services for both franchised and independent, full-service, and select-service hotels. Headquartered in Albany, NY, Prestige Hospitality Group currently manages over 35 projects across NY, CT, NJ, MA, PA, and SC. Learn more at www.prestigehospitality.com.

About Hotel Indigo®

Hotel Indigo®, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, is “The World’s Neighborhood Hotel.” Each property captures the character, story, and culture of its local community through design, dining, art, and guest experiences. With a refreshed visual identity emphasizing creativity and authenticity, the brand is expanding globally, with 183 open hotels and 132 in development. This includes lifestyle resorts featuring bespoke food & beverage, spa, and destination-driven amenities—while maintaining the locally inspired boutique experience that defines Hotel Indigo.

