Prestige Hospitality Group Adds Canton, NY Hotel and Golf Course

Unique combined campus view for Best Western University Inn Canton & Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course, an 18-hole, par-72 championship layout open to the public

Prestige Hospitality Group Expands Portfolio with Best Western University Inn – Canton, NY and SLU’s Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Hospitality Group, a nationally recognized leader in hotel management and development, announces its newest addition: management of the Best Western University Inn in Canton, New York, and the Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course at St. Lawrence University (SLU).

“We are thrilled to bring Prestige’s expertise to the Best Western University Inn and Appleton Golf Course, offering visitors and golfers a seamless experience just steps from SLU,” said Andrew Szandrocha, Director of Golf at Prestige Hospitality Group. “From championship 18-hole rounds to campus visits, this property perfectly blends comfort, convenience, and recreation.”

The Best Western University Inn – Canton, NY has a long-standing reputation in North Country hospitality. It features spacious rooms and suites with plush bedding, free Wi-Fi, cable TV with HBO, and in-room coffee makers. Guests enjoy an indoor heated pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, business center, and a full-service restaurant, lounge, and banquet dining serving regional cuisine.

Golfers can take advantage of the Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course, an 18-hole, par-72 championship layout open to the public—ideal for tee times, group outings, and lessons. The Inn’s location also makes it a convenient base for exploring the North Country and visiting nearby campuses.

“This property offers a unique opportunity to build on St. Lawrence University’s tradition of excellence,” said James Frenis, CEO of Prestige Hospitality. “With its vibrant campus community and active alumni network, we look forward to strengthening the SLU connection and showcasing all that the St. Lawrence River Valley has to offer.”

Canton is centrally located near SLU, SUNY Canton, Clarkson University, SUNY Potsdam, and SUNY ESF Ranger School, as well as the St. Lawrence Healthcare system and a growing network of manufacturers.

For more information, visit the Best Western University Inn and the Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course at St. Lawrence University.



About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company with more than 4,000 hotels across over 100 countries, offering travelers a range of well-known brands known for comfort, quality, and dependable service. Among its portfolio is a distinct collection of 13 Best Western University Inn properties, each located near major colleges and universities to serve campus visitors, families, and regional travelers with convenient, welcoming accommodations. Supported by the award-winning Best Western Rewards® loyalty program, the brand continues to grow its footprint while delivering the trusted hospitality guests expect worldwide with more than 4,000 hotels worldwide, including over 2,100 properties across the United States,

Prestige Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized hotel management and development company overseeing a diverse portfolio of branded and independent hotels across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Known for operational excellence and innovative guest service, Prestige supports properties of all sizes—from focused-service hotels to full-service destinations—through proven leadership, strong owner partnerships, and a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Prestige Hospitality Group operates 30+ properties, with over 3,000 guestrooms under Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, IHG, Choice, Wyndham, Best Western and independent brand affiliations. Click to learn More

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.