Tatum Games Partners With Glitch to Expand Community Driven Game Discovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatum Games is proud to announce a new partnership with Glitch , a platform redefining how gamers connect, discover, and engage around the games they love. This partnership is rooted in a shared belief that great games should not struggle to be seen and that sustainable growth in gaming is built through community rather than algorithms alone.Indie game developers and small game studios face persistent challenges in visibility, retention, and long term player engagement. Even when the game experience is strong, reaching the right audience and maintaining momentum across fragmented platforms remains difficult. Tatum Games and Glitch are coming together to help address this challenge by aligning data driven technology with authentic community based discovery.Through this partnership, Tatum Games brings the MIKROS ecosystem, which combines advanced analytics, automated marketing campaigns, AI powered insights, and community driven distribution. MIKROS helps game developers understand what is happening inside their games, identify their most valuable players, and activate marketing campaigns that are informed by real performance data rather than guesswork.Glitch complements this approach with a gamer first social platform designed around shared experiences, organic discovery, and meaningful engagement between players and creators. By focusing on how gamers naturally interact, Glitch creates an environment where new and emerging games can be discovered through trust, curiosity, and community participation.Together, Tatum Games and Glitch aim to close the gap between data and community. As Glitch integrates into the broader MIKROS ecosystem, developers running MIKROS Marketing campaigns will gain new pathways to reach engaged players, while Glitch users will gain access to a wider range of indie game titles supported by data informed visibility and active campaigns.This collaboration reflects a broader commitment to ecosystem driven growth. Indie game developers should not be forced to succeed in isolation, and platforms should work together to amplify opportunity rather than operate in silos. By connecting analytics, marketing infrastructure, and community powered discovery, Tatum Games and Glitch are taking a meaningful step toward a more sustainable and equitable future for game development.This partnership represents more than an integration. It represents a shared mission to help great games get seen, played, and supported by the communities that matter most.

