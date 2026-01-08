Tatum Games Partners With INVO Technologies to Unlock Deeper Revenue Insights for Indie Games

invo mikros_home

Combining advanced analytics and integrated developer tools to empower studios and optimize monetization

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatum Games is proud to announce a strategic partnership with INVO Technologies , bringing together two companies committed to empowering indie game developers and small game studios with the tools and insights they need to grow sustainably. This collaboration leverages Tatum Games’ flagship product, MIKROS Analytics, the fastest growing game analytics platform in the world, which has been adopted by over 30,000+ game developers/studios since its public release in April 2023.Indie and mid-sized game studios often face a critical challenge: understanding their players and monetization patterns at a granular level. MIKROS Analytics solves this problem by transforming raw gameplay and revenue data into actionable insights. Game developers gain access to detailed metrics including user purchase breakdowns by category, spending frequency, total transactions, number of paying users, average spend per user, recent and lapsed spenders, whale, shark, and guppy user segments, and much more. These insights allow game studios to optimize in-game economies, improve retention, and increase revenue predictability.By partnering with INVO Technologies, Tatum Games is expanding the ways these insights can be applied. INVO’s integrated development tools will utilize MIKROS’ deep revenue KPIs to provide developers with enhanced financial visibility and actionable guidance within their workflows. The result is a seamless combination of analytics and development infrastructure, giving creators the clarity they need to make smarter design and monetization decisions.This partnership reflects a shared commitment to leveling the playing field for indie game developers. Small and mid-sized game studios often lack the resources to access enterprise-grade analytics or integrated toolchains, which can make growth unpredictable. By combining MIKROS Analytics with INVO’s technology, Tatum Games is providing an ecosystem where developers can understand their players, optimize their games, and maximize revenue without relying on guesswork.Together, Tatum Games and INVO Technologies are redefining how independent game studios approach monetization, turning complex data into actionable insights and ensuring that great games are supported by the financial intelligence necessary for long-term success.

Tatum Games | World's Leading In-App Analytics & Marketing - Getting Started With MIKROS

