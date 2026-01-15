Tatum Games Partners With Glitch and INVO Technologies to Redefine Indie Game Growth

mikros_home glitch invo

Leveraging analytics, community, and integrated tools to empower game developers and increase revenue transparency

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatum Games is excited to announce strategic partnerships with Glitch , a gamer‑first social discovery platform, and INVO Technologies , a developer tools company, aimed at helping indie game developers and small game studios grow smarter and faster. These collaborations bring together two rising powerhouses and the fastest growing game analytics platform in the world, MIKROS Analytics, which has been adopted by over 30,000+ game developers since its public release in April 2023.Indie game developers face two critical challenges: understanding their players and being discovered by the right audience. MIKROS Analytics solves the first by providing the most in‑depth revenue and player insights available for indie games. Game studios gain access to detailed breakdowns of user purchases by category, spending patterns over time, total transactions, number of paying users, average spend per user, lapsed and recent spenders, and whale, shark, and guppy user segments. All designed to help game developers maximize revenue and retention. With this data, developers can optimize monetization strategies, refine gameplay loops, and allocate resources where they drive the most impact.The partnership with INVO Technologies leverages these deep analytics to provide even better revenue tracking and insights for creators using INVO tools. By combining MIKROS’ granular KPIs with INVO’s integrated development solutions, developers now have a seamless view of both player behavior and revenue impact, turning raw data into actionable, real‑world decisions.On the visibility side, Tatum Games’ collaboration with Glitch ensures that great games are not left unseen. Glitch is a social platform built around authentic discovery and community engagement, allowing games to be surfaced where players are genuinely active and engaged. Developers running MIKROS Marketing campaigns gain additional reach across Glitch’s networks, creating intentional, repeatable exposure that complements the actionable insights provided by MIKROS Analytics.Together, these partnerships create a full‑circle ecosystem. MIKROS Analytics provides clarity into player behavior and revenue. INVO Technologies amplifies that clarity with integrated tools for optimization and management. Glitch expands reach and drives discovery in communities where players already spend their time. For indie game developers and small game studios, the combination of insight, tooling, and exposure represents an unprecedented opportunity to grow efficiently, reduce failure risk, and build sustainable games.These collaborations reflect a broader mission. Independent game developers should not have to navigate analytics, marketing, and community in isolation. By connecting data, tools, and community, Tatum Games, Glitch, and INVO Technologies are creating a future where games are understood, discovered, and supported, turning potential into performance for creators and players alike.

Tatum Games | World's Leading In-App Analytics & Marketing - Getting Started With MIKROS

